599 Calle De Las Ovejas
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

599 Calle De Las Ovejas

599 Calle De Las Ovejas · No Longer Available
Location

599 Calle De Las Ovejas, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
DETACHED TOWNHOME IN PRIME Country Vista prestigious OAK PARK AREA with highly sought after EXCELLENT SCHOOLS! 3 Bedroom plus den & 2.5 baths! Almost 1700 sq. ft. with wood floors, fireplace in living room w/ balcony boasting greenery views, inside laundry, main level master bedroom with ensuite bath featuring dual vanities. Main level also has den/office with wet bar & half bath. Inside laundry, 2 car garage (detached). Downstairs features bedroom, bonus room, full bath & laundry. So many amenities including Basketball & Tennis Courts, Gym, Pool & Hiking Trails! Close to Medea Creek and Oak Cyn Parks. Available immediately!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 599 Calle De Las Ovejas have any available units?
599 Calle De Las Ovejas doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 599 Calle De Las Ovejas have?
Some of 599 Calle De Las Ovejas's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 599 Calle De Las Ovejas currently offering any rent specials?
599 Calle De Las Ovejas is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 599 Calle De Las Ovejas pet-friendly?
No, 599 Calle De Las Ovejas is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 599 Calle De Las Ovejas offer parking?
Yes, 599 Calle De Las Ovejas offers parking.
Does 599 Calle De Las Ovejas have units with washers and dryers?
No, 599 Calle De Las Ovejas does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 599 Calle De Las Ovejas have a pool?
Yes, 599 Calle De Las Ovejas has a pool.
Does 599 Calle De Las Ovejas have accessible units?
No, 599 Calle De Las Ovejas does not have accessible units.
Does 599 Calle De Las Ovejas have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 599 Calle De Las Ovejas has units with dishwashers.
Does 599 Calle De Las Ovejas have units with air conditioning?
No, 599 Calle De Las Ovejas does not have units with air conditioning.

