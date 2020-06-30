599 Calle De Las Ovejas

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

DETACHED TOWNHOME IN PRIME Country Vista prestigious OAK PARK AREA with highly sought after EXCELLENT SCHOOLS! 3 Bedroom plus den & 2.5 baths! Almost 1700 sq. ft. with wood floors, fireplace in living room w/ balcony boasting greenery views, inside laundry, main level master bedroom with ensuite bath featuring dual vanities. Main level also has den/office with wet bar & half bath. Inside laundry, 2 car garage (detached). Downstairs features bedroom, bonus room, full bath & laundry. So many amenities including Basketball & Tennis Courts, Gym, Pool & Hiking Trails! Close to Medea Creek and Oak Cyn Parks. Available immediately!