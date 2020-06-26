58 Rosehedge Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

Custom upgraded free-standing town home in beautifully landscaped community.Freshly painted. Master, den/secondary bedroom on entry level. Two bedrooms & bath on lower level. Freshly painted with smooth cathedral ceilings & fans. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, hardware, stainless steel whirlpool appliances, recessed lighting and granite counter tops. New wood~like flooring installed. Expanded view deck is private & serene. Tile flooring in entry way, kitchen & lower level. New water heater, air conditioner & garage door. Close to all schools, parks, hiking & biking trails that Oak Park has to offer.