Last updated March 3 2020 at 1:17 AM

58 Rosehedge Lane

58 Rosehedge Lane · No Longer Available
Location

58 Rosehedge Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Custom upgraded free-standing town home in beautifully landscaped community.Freshly painted. Master, den/secondary bedroom on entry level. Two bedrooms & bath on lower level. Freshly painted with smooth cathedral ceilings & fans. Remodeled kitchen with custom cabinets, hardware, stainless steel whirlpool appliances, recessed lighting and granite counter tops. New wood~like flooring installed. Expanded view deck is private & serene. Tile flooring in entry way, kitchen & lower level. New water heater, air conditioner & garage door. Close to all schools, parks, hiking & biking trails that Oak Park has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 58 Rosehedge Lane have any available units?
58 Rosehedge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 58 Rosehedge Lane have?
Some of 58 Rosehedge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 58 Rosehedge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
58 Rosehedge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 58 Rosehedge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 58 Rosehedge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 58 Rosehedge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 58 Rosehedge Lane offers parking.
Does 58 Rosehedge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 58 Rosehedge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 58 Rosehedge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 58 Rosehedge Lane has a pool.
Does 58 Rosehedge Lane have accessible units?
No, 58 Rosehedge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 58 Rosehedge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 58 Rosehedge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 58 Rosehedge Lane have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 58 Rosehedge Lane has units with air conditioning.
