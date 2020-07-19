All apartments in Oak Park
Oak Park, CA
5580 Spanish Oak Lane
Last updated July 30 2019 at 7:28 AM

5580 Spanish Oak Lane

5580 Spanish Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5580 Spanish Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
"Shadow Oaks" 2+2.5 with direct access garage and covered carport #134. Two story Townhome just remodeled with new paint, flooring, quartz countertops in kitchen and baths, and more completed as of 07/17/19! Perfect location that is away from Kanan Road. "Shadow Oaks" consist of 80 privately owned Townhomes built in 1989 with community pool, spa, and clubhouse. Owner pays for water and refuge. Each upstairs bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, skylight, a full bath, and mountain views. Bedroom #2 has a covered outdoor balcony. Downstairs guest bath, living room with gas fireplace, dining area and breakfast bar. Spacious kitchen with hardwood cabinets, quartz countertops, and all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. 2 outdoor patio areas downstairs, one is very private between the kitchen and attached garage. Direct access garage has full size washer and dryer included, professionally built-in storage rafters, epoxy flooring, and automatic roll-up door. Covered carport #134 is included. One year lease (no short term rental) with credit report Fico score above 700. No pets allowed. "Shadow Oaks" is located about 3 miles north of the 101 Ventura Freeway at the Kanan Road exit, (2 blocks past Oak Park High School and directly across the street from the Oak Park Community Center and Botanical Gardens). Beautiful park directly across Kanan Road with streams, pond, and hiking trails, a must see. Award winning Oak Park Schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5580 Spanish Oak Lane have any available units?
5580 Spanish Oak Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 5580 Spanish Oak Lane have?
Some of 5580 Spanish Oak Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5580 Spanish Oak Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5580 Spanish Oak Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5580 Spanish Oak Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5580 Spanish Oak Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 5580 Spanish Oak Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5580 Spanish Oak Lane offers parking.
Does 5580 Spanish Oak Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5580 Spanish Oak Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5580 Spanish Oak Lane have a pool?
Yes, 5580 Spanish Oak Lane has a pool.
Does 5580 Spanish Oak Lane have accessible units?
No, 5580 Spanish Oak Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5580 Spanish Oak Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5580 Spanish Oak Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5580 Spanish Oak Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5580 Spanish Oak Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
