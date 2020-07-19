5580 Spanish Oak Lane

Amenities

"Shadow Oaks" 2+2.5 with direct access garage and covered carport #134. Two story Townhome just remodeled with new paint, flooring, quartz countertops in kitchen and baths, and more completed as of 07/17/19! Perfect location that is away from Kanan Road. "Shadow Oaks" consist of 80 privately owned Townhomes built in 1989 with community pool, spa, and clubhouse. Owner pays for water and refuge. Each upstairs bedroom has vaulted ceilings, walk-in closet, skylight, a full bath, and mountain views. Bedroom #2 has a covered outdoor balcony. Downstairs guest bath, living room with gas fireplace, dining area and breakfast bar. Spacious kitchen with hardwood cabinets, quartz countertops, and all stainless steel appliances including refrigerator. 2 outdoor patio areas downstairs, one is very private between the kitchen and attached garage. Direct access garage has full size washer and dryer included, professionally built-in storage rafters, epoxy flooring, and automatic roll-up door. Covered carport #134 is included. One year lease (no short term rental) with credit report Fico score above 700. No pets allowed. "Shadow Oaks" is located about 3 miles north of the 101 Ventura Freeway at the Kanan Road exit, (2 blocks past Oak Park High School and directly across the street from the Oak Park Community Center and Botanical Gardens). Beautiful park directly across Kanan Road with streams, pond, and hiking trails, a must see. Award winning Oak Park Schools.