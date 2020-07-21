All apartments in Oak Park
5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A

5480 Spanish Oak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5480 Spanish Oak Lane, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A Available 10/12/19 End-unit Oak Park townhome w/mtn views, pool + spa! (5480 Spanish Oak) - Enjoy mountain views from this 2BR + 2.5BA, end unit Oak Park townhome! Unit features: two-story floorplan w/over 1200 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace + vaulted ceilings; kitchen w/pantry + appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); formal dining area; two master suites (one w/balcony); two patios; stacked washer + dryer; central air; single attached garage + 1 assigned parking space; end unit; community offers pool + spa + meeting room; water + trash service included; pets considered w/owner approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.

(RLNE5094314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A have any available units?
5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A have?
Some of 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A offers parking.
Does 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A have a pool?
Yes, 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A has a pool.
Does 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A have accessible units?
No, 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A has units with dishwashers.
Does 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A has units with air conditioning.
