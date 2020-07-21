Amenities

5480 Spanish Oak Ln., Unit A Available 10/12/19 End-unit Oak Park townhome w/mtn views, pool + spa! (5480 Spanish Oak) - Enjoy mountain views from this 2BR + 2.5BA, end unit Oak Park townhome! Unit features: two-story floorplan w/over 1200 SQF of space; living room w/fireplace + vaulted ceilings; kitchen w/pantry + appliances included (stove/oven, dishwasher + microwave); formal dining area; two master suites (one w/balcony); two patios; stacked washer + dryer; central air; single attached garage + 1 assigned parking space; end unit; community offers pool + spa + meeting room; water + trash service included; pets considered w/owner approval + additional deposit. For more info, or to view this property, please call us at 818-998-0597. All appointments must be scheduled through H&H and not a third-party website. Prospective tenants must confirm showings with our office prior to appointment. We cannot accept third-party applications - please submit on our website, www.hammondmanagement.com.



(RLNE5094314)