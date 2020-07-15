All apartments in Oak Park
4928 Lazio Way
Last updated January 22 2020 at 12:51 PM

4928 Lazio Way

4928 Lazio Way
Location

4928 Lazio Way, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
stainless steel
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This corner-unit Capri II townhome has an abundance of natural light, open floor plan, 3 ensuite bedrooms with 1 downstairs bed and bath. Home features vaulted ceilings, wood shutters and direct access 2-car garage. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Carrera marble counters & a breakfast nook. Spacious low-maintenance yard/patio has several lemon trees for your enjoyment. Capri West community features a pool, spa, tennis courts & clubhouse. Close to award-winning schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4928 Lazio Way have any available units?
4928 Lazio Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 4928 Lazio Way have?
Some of 4928 Lazio Way's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4928 Lazio Way currently offering any rent specials?
4928 Lazio Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4928 Lazio Way pet-friendly?
No, 4928 Lazio Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 4928 Lazio Way offer parking?
Yes, 4928 Lazio Way offers parking.
Does 4928 Lazio Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4928 Lazio Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4928 Lazio Way have a pool?
Yes, 4928 Lazio Way has a pool.
Does 4928 Lazio Way have accessible units?
No, 4928 Lazio Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4928 Lazio Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4928 Lazio Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4928 Lazio Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 4928 Lazio Way does not have units with air conditioning.
