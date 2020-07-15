4928 Lazio Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

This corner-unit Capri II townhome has an abundance of natural light, open floor plan, 3 ensuite bedrooms with 1 downstairs bed and bath. Home features vaulted ceilings, wood shutters and direct access 2-car garage. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, Carrera marble counters & a breakfast nook. Spacious low-maintenance yard/patio has several lemon trees for your enjoyment. Capri West community features a pool, spa, tennis courts & clubhouse. Close to award-winning schools, shopping, restaurants, parks and hiking trails.