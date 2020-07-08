4821 Via Bensa

Amenities

Gorgeous Capri townhome in desirable Oak Park which is walking distance to Red Oak Elementary school and only few minutes by free shuttle from award winning Mead Creek middle school and Oak Park high school. This spacious 2 bedroom, 3 bath home features soaring, open beam ceilings, skylights, Hickory flooring, and custom molding throughout. Beautifully updated kitchen with custom finishes, Marble counter tops, a large copper sink, a breakfast nook and a sweet breakfast bar. The spacious sunfilled living room and dining area contains a cozy fireplace and leads out to the private patio with lush fragrant gardens and a custom water feature and pond. Perfect for entertaining guests. There are two master suites, one up and one down, both with luxurious renovated baths finished with stone and granite vanities, and glass accent tiles. Direct access private garage and laundry area. This beautiful and well maintained community features a sparkling pool, spa, tennis courts, a clubhouse, anda great children's playground. Walking distance to award winning schools. Close proximity to shopping restaurants, parks and hiking trails.