Oak Park, CA
4821 Via Bensa
Last updated June 11 2020 at 12:34 AM

4821 Via Bensa

4821 Via Bensa · No Longer Available
Oak Park
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Apartments with Pool
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Location

4821 Via Bensa, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous Capri townhome in desirable Oak Park which is walking distance to Red Oak Elementary school and only few minutes by free shuttle from award winning Mead Creek middle school and Oak Park high school. This spacious 2 bedroom, 3 bath home features soaring, open beam ceilings, skylights, Hickory flooring, and custom molding throughout. Beautifully updated kitchen with custom finishes, Marble counter tops, a large copper sink, a breakfast nook and a sweet breakfast bar. The spacious sunfilled living room and dining area contains a cozy fireplace and leads out to the private patio with lush fragrant gardens and a custom water feature and pond. Perfect for entertaining guests. There are two master suites, one up and one down, both with luxurious renovated baths finished with stone and granite vanities, and glass accent tiles. Direct access private garage and laundry area. This beautiful and well maintained community features a sparkling pool, spa, tennis courts, a clubhouse, anda great children's playground. Walking distance to award winning schools. Close proximity to shopping restaurants, parks and hiking trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 Via Bensa have any available units?
4821 Via Bensa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 4821 Via Bensa have?
Some of 4821 Via Bensa's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4821 Via Bensa currently offering any rent specials?
4821 Via Bensa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 Via Bensa pet-friendly?
No, 4821 Via Bensa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 4821 Via Bensa offer parking?
Yes, 4821 Via Bensa offers parking.
Does 4821 Via Bensa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 Via Bensa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 Via Bensa have a pool?
Yes, 4821 Via Bensa has a pool.
Does 4821 Via Bensa have accessible units?
No, 4821 Via Bensa does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 Via Bensa have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 Via Bensa does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4821 Via Bensa have units with air conditioning?
No, 4821 Via Bensa does not have units with air conditioning.

