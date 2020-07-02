333 Trevi Place

Amenities

Rare!! 2 master bedroom, one on the lower level Among the rolling hills of gorgeous Oak Park, this desired Capri Townhome 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, an attached 2 car direct access garage and large patio. This spacious townhome has 1560sq of living space and vaulted ceilings. Wood shutters, a master bedroom and a inside laundry roomand direct access to the two car garage among the amenities of this home. The association includes a pool, spa, tennis courts, club house and a children's playground. Close to shopping centers, freeways and award winning schools. This home is also conveniently located across from guest parking.