Last updated January 11 2020 at 12:42 PM

333 Trevi Place

333 Trevi Place · No Longer Available
Location

333 Trevi Place, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
Rare!! 2 master bedroom, one on the lower level Among the rolling hills of gorgeous Oak Park, this desired Capri Townhome 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, an attached 2 car direct access garage and large patio. This spacious townhome has 1560sq of living space and vaulted ceilings. Wood shutters, a master bedroom and a inside laundry roomand direct access to the two car garage among the amenities of this home. The association includes a pool, spa, tennis courts, club house and a children's playground. Close to shopping centers, freeways and award winning schools. This home is also conveniently located across from guest parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 333 Trevi Place have any available units?
333 Trevi Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 333 Trevi Place have?
Some of 333 Trevi Place's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 333 Trevi Place currently offering any rent specials?
333 Trevi Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 333 Trevi Place pet-friendly?
No, 333 Trevi Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 333 Trevi Place offer parking?
Yes, 333 Trevi Place offers parking.
Does 333 Trevi Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 333 Trevi Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 333 Trevi Place have a pool?
Yes, 333 Trevi Place has a pool.
Does 333 Trevi Place have accessible units?
No, 333 Trevi Place does not have accessible units.
Does 333 Trevi Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 333 Trevi Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 333 Trevi Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 333 Trevi Place does not have units with air conditioning.

