209 Valero Circle
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

209 Valero Circle

209 Valero Circle · No Longer Available
Location

209 Valero Circle, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This meticulously maintained home is located in the wonderful community of Oak Park. It is a two bedroom two and one half bath home with a large loft area. On the first level there is a master suite with a luxurious remodeled bath, a large eat-in kitchen with lots of cabinets and a dining area with beautiful white plantation shutters. The lovely living room, dining room with fireplace,and guest half bath makes this an extraordinary property. Upstairs there is another bedroom, full bath and a large open loft that can be used in countless different ways. A beautiful yard with patio that backs open space makes this just the right home for entertaining .With a community pool, and close to shopping and the prestigious Oak Park Schools this is the perfect place to make your home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 209 Valero Circle have any available units?
209 Valero Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 209 Valero Circle have?
Some of 209 Valero Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 209 Valero Circle currently offering any rent specials?
209 Valero Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 209 Valero Circle pet-friendly?
No, 209 Valero Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Oak Park.
Does 209 Valero Circle offer parking?
Yes, 209 Valero Circle offers parking.
Does 209 Valero Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 209 Valero Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 209 Valero Circle have a pool?
Yes, 209 Valero Circle has a pool.
Does 209 Valero Circle have accessible units?
No, 209 Valero Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 209 Valero Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 209 Valero Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 209 Valero Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 209 Valero Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
