Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities playground pool pet friendly

188 Saint Thomas Dr. Available 12/01/19 Oak Park Executive Home - Bright and open Oak Park home in desirable Montego Tract with wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and featuring four bedrooms, three baths with one bed and bath downstairs. Open Eat-in kitchen plus formal dining and living room. Brick fireplace in family room, extra large master suite with sitting area and walk-in closet plus separate tub/shower. Cathedral vaulted ceilings with lots of windows brings the sunshine in. Flagstone porch, walkway and lush patio yard that backs to greenbelt with lots of privacy. Two community pools and playground make this a great neighborhood to raise a family. Walking distance to award winning schools, shopping and close to the beach. The house is within walking distance to Red Oak Elementary School. Other Blue Ribbon and award winning schools are Medea Creek Middle school and Oak Park High School.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2708779)