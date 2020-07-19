All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated November 12 2019 at 12:00 PM

188 Saint Thomas Dr.

188 Saint Thomas Drive · No Longer Available
Location

188 Saint Thomas Drive, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
playground
pool
pet friendly
188 Saint Thomas Dr. Available 12/01/19 Oak Park Executive Home - Bright and open Oak Park home in desirable Montego Tract with wood floors, carpeted bedrooms, and featuring four bedrooms, three baths with one bed and bath downstairs. Open Eat-in kitchen plus formal dining and living room. Brick fireplace in family room, extra large master suite with sitting area and walk-in closet plus separate tub/shower. Cathedral vaulted ceilings with lots of windows brings the sunshine in. Flagstone porch, walkway and lush patio yard that backs to greenbelt with lots of privacy. Two community pools and playground make this a great neighborhood to raise a family. Walking distance to award winning schools, shopping and close to the beach. The house is within walking distance to Red Oak Elementary School. Other Blue Ribbon and award winning schools are Medea Creek Middle school and Oak Park High School.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2708779)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 188 Saint Thomas Dr. have any available units?
188 Saint Thomas Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 188 Saint Thomas Dr. have?
Some of 188 Saint Thomas Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 188 Saint Thomas Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
188 Saint Thomas Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 188 Saint Thomas Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 188 Saint Thomas Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 188 Saint Thomas Dr. offer parking?
No, 188 Saint Thomas Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 188 Saint Thomas Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 188 Saint Thomas Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 188 Saint Thomas Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 188 Saint Thomas Dr. has a pool.
Does 188 Saint Thomas Dr. have accessible units?
No, 188 Saint Thomas Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 188 Saint Thomas Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 188 Saint Thomas Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 188 Saint Thomas Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 188 Saint Thomas Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
