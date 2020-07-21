All apartments in Oak Park
Last updated August 19 2019 at 7:11 AM

187 Conifer Circle

187 Conifer Circle · No Longer Available
Location

187 Conifer Circle, Oak Park, CA 91377
Oak Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Upgraded End Unit in the highly sought-after Oak Park School District! Featuring a loft conversion with the 2nd full bath and additional bonus room that could serve as a 3rd or guest bedroom. Semi private front courtyard and rear yard. Vaulted ceilings, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast counter, recessed lighting, the living room features a fireplace with river rock surround and a beautiful wood mantle, also includes a beautiful wood stairway leading up to the loft, remodeled bathrooms, two car attached garage. Amenities include, tennis courts, swimming pool and spa.
Peaceful, quiet neighborhood near schools, parks and creek surrounded by miles of hiking & biking trails. Pets okay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 187 Conifer Circle have any available units?
187 Conifer Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Oak Park, CA.
What amenities does 187 Conifer Circle have?
Some of 187 Conifer Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 187 Conifer Circle currently offering any rent specials?
187 Conifer Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 187 Conifer Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 187 Conifer Circle is pet friendly.
Does 187 Conifer Circle offer parking?
Yes, 187 Conifer Circle offers parking.
Does 187 Conifer Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 187 Conifer Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 187 Conifer Circle have a pool?
Yes, 187 Conifer Circle has a pool.
Does 187 Conifer Circle have accessible units?
No, 187 Conifer Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 187 Conifer Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 187 Conifer Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 187 Conifer Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 187 Conifer Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
