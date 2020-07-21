187 Conifer Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly tennis court

Upgraded End Unit in the highly sought-after Oak Park School District! Featuring a loft conversion with the 2nd full bath and additional bonus room that could serve as a 3rd or guest bedroom. Semi private front courtyard and rear yard. Vaulted ceilings, upgraded kitchen with granite countertops and a breakfast counter, recessed lighting, the living room features a fireplace with river rock surround and a beautiful wood mantle, also includes a beautiful wood stairway leading up to the loft, remodeled bathrooms, two car attached garage. Amenities include, tennis courts, swimming pool and spa.

Peaceful, quiet neighborhood near schools, parks and creek surrounded by miles of hiking & biking trails. Pets okay.