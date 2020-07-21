120 Conifer Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Adorable 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium with living space above the spacious 2 car garage has upgraded granite counter tops and cabinets with large pantry in the kitchen. Both bathrooms have been upgraded with granite counter tops. The living room, with it's cozy fireplace has a full length sliding glass door that leads out to a full size balcony with beautiful views of the hills and mountain tops. All windows have been upgraded with energy efficient, double pane windows and doors. The backyardopens to mountain views and privacy. The association includes a pool/spa and tennis courts. Close to shopping, biking and hiking trails.