Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:37 PM

16306 Graystone Avenue

16306 Graystone Avenue · (714) 767-0748
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16306 Graystone Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,600

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 1839 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home nestled in a desirable neighborhood in the Norwalk community. It boasts central air, 4 large bedrooms, 3 baths. Great floor plan with a master bedroom, formal living room, dining room, open floor to the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless dual sinks. Tiles flooring is throughout the living area and laminated flooring in all bedrooms. The huge family room has a fireplace leading to a private garden. It's close to shopping center, market, walking distance to Cerritos college. Easy access to major FWY 605,105, 5,91, and Metro link station. The two-car garage is currently used for storage only, the driveway can park two cars and plenty of parking space on the street.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16306 Graystone Avenue have any available units?
16306 Graystone Avenue has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 16306 Graystone Avenue have?
Some of 16306 Graystone Avenue's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16306 Graystone Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16306 Graystone Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16306 Graystone Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16306 Graystone Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 16306 Graystone Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16306 Graystone Avenue does offer parking.
Does 16306 Graystone Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16306 Graystone Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16306 Graystone Avenue have a pool?
No, 16306 Graystone Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16306 Graystone Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16306 Graystone Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16306 Graystone Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 16306 Graystone Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
