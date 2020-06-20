16306 Graystone Avenue

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel air conditioning fireplace range

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters oven range stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home nestled in a desirable neighborhood in the Norwalk community. It boasts central air, 4 large bedrooms, 3 baths. Great floor plan with a master bedroom, formal living room, dining room, open floor to the gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, and stainless dual sinks. Tiles flooring is throughout the living area and laminated flooring in all bedrooms. The huge family room has a fireplace leading to a private garden. It's close to shopping center, market, walking distance to Cerritos college. Easy access to major FWY 605,105, 5,91, and Metro link station. The two-car garage is currently used for storage only, the driveway can park two cars and plenty of parking space on the street.