15503 Caulfield Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Whitman Elemetary, Carmenita Jr High, Gahr High, and Whitney High by passing exam are available with this address. Updated SINGLE LEVEL and Gorgeous! The Living Room has a Beautiful Bay Window, Ultra-Custom Built-in Cabinetry that surrounds a Romantic Fireplace. There are Bright and Sunny Skylights in the Living Room as well as lovely Mirrored Panels on the walls that Open and Expand the room! The Kitchen opens into the Family Room that has a sweet dining area and French Doors to the Incredibly Peaceful Covered Patio! The Master Suite has a Large Walk-In Closet, Plantation Shutters and Private Bathroom attached. Two more Spacious bedrooms offer Organized Closets too! The Spacious 2 Car garage is Attached and has lots of Overhead Storage along with Custom-Built Cabinetry- perfect for storing holiday decorations! Don't miss the "little extras" such as Dual Pane Windows Throughout, Crown Molding, Custom Cabinetry, Tile Flooring, Lush Landscape and EXCELLENT ABC District SCHOOLS!!!! Whitney High is available by passing exam.