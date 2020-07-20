14033 Gard Avenue

Amenities

recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace range

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home just remodeled and in a great location in Norwalk. The home features a living room with fireplace, family room, dining room and small office nook. New wood vinyl flooring and baseboards are currently being installed throughout the entire home including the kitchen and bathrooms. New ice white kitchen cabinets, new quartz countertops, and new Frigidaire stainless steel appliances to be installed. New interior paint to be completed soon and the exterior of the home has just been painted. All new window treatments to be installed, new screens throughout and new fans to be installed in the dining and kitchen. Spacious front and backyard to be fertilized and seeded. Home is walking distance to Norwalk square, restaurants, shopping and walking distance to Norwalk High. Remodel is anticipated to be completed by July 20th and then the home will be available for move-in after July 20th.