All apartments in Norwalk
Find more places like 14033 Gard Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwalk, CA
/
14033 Gard Avenue
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

14033 Gard Avenue

14033 Gard Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norwalk
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

14033 Gard Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home just remodeled and in a great location in Norwalk. The home features a living room with fireplace, family room, dining room and small office nook. New wood vinyl flooring and baseboards are currently being installed throughout the entire home including the kitchen and bathrooms. New ice white kitchen cabinets, new quartz countertops, and new Frigidaire stainless steel appliances to be installed. New interior paint to be completed soon and the exterior of the home has just been painted. All new window treatments to be installed, new screens throughout and new fans to be installed in the dining and kitchen. Spacious front and backyard to be fertilized and seeded. Home is walking distance to Norwalk square, restaurants, shopping and walking distance to Norwalk High. Remodel is anticipated to be completed by July 20th and then the home will be available for move-in after July 20th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14033 Gard Avenue have any available units?
14033 Gard Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 14033 Gard Avenue have?
Some of 14033 Gard Avenue's amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14033 Gard Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
14033 Gard Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14033 Gard Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 14033 Gard Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Norwalk.
Does 14033 Gard Avenue offer parking?
No, 14033 Gard Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 14033 Gard Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14033 Gard Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14033 Gard Avenue have a pool?
No, 14033 Gard Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 14033 Gard Avenue have accessible units?
No, 14033 Gard Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 14033 Gard Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 14033 Gard Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Del Sol Apartments
11217 Barnwall St
Norwalk, CA 90650
Solterra at Civic Center
12700 Bloomfield Ave
Norwalk, CA 90650

Similar Pages

Norwalk 1 Bedroom ApartmentsNorwalk 2 Bedroom Apartments
Norwalk Apartments with GymsNorwalk Apartments with Parking
Norwalk Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAGlendora, CAPico Rivera, CACarson, CASan Dimas, CACerritos, CAAliso Viejo, CA
Marina del Rey, CAStanton, CAEl Monte, CAArcadia, CAMontclair, CACypress, CACovina, CALa Verne, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles