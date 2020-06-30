12268 Hermosura Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Call Kenny to view: 562-477-1489

Fantastic remodeled Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Step-down den with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with granite counter-top, oak cabinets, Stainless steel appliances. Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Double sided sink. Over the stove custom vent. Refrigerator, washer & dryer Provided. Tile kitchen and dining room flooring. Clean Paint and laminated flooring throughout. Custom 2-inch faux wood blinds. Double pane windows. Large step-down family room with fireplace. Front formal living room as well. Bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. Master bathroom remodeled with walk in shower, low flow toilets. 2 car attached garage with large driveway. Spacious back yard with slab patio. On the border of Cerritos. South of Alondra / West of Bloomfield. Only Small pets will be accepted, subject to owner’s approval. Tenant pays all utilities. Security deposit $3,900. 1 year lease min.