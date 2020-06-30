All apartments in Norwalk
12268 Hermosura Street

12268 Hermosura Street · No Longer Available
Location

12268 Hermosura Street, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Call Kenny to view: 562-477-1489
Fantastic remodeled Home. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, Step-down den with fireplace. Spacious kitchen with granite counter-top, oak cabinets, Stainless steel appliances. Stove, Oven, Dishwasher, Double sided sink. Over the stove custom vent. Refrigerator, washer & dryer Provided. Tile kitchen and dining room flooring. Clean Paint and laminated flooring throughout. Custom 2-inch faux wood blinds. Double pane windows. Large step-down family room with fireplace. Front formal living room as well. Bedrooms have mirrored closet doors. Master bathroom remodeled with walk in shower, low flow toilets. 2 car attached garage with large driveway. Spacious back yard with slab patio. On the border of Cerritos. South of Alondra / West of Bloomfield. Only Small pets will be accepted, subject to owner’s approval. Tenant pays all utilities. Security deposit $3,900. 1 year lease min.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12268 Hermosura Street have any available units?
12268 Hermosura Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 12268 Hermosura Street have?
Some of 12268 Hermosura Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12268 Hermosura Street currently offering any rent specials?
12268 Hermosura Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12268 Hermosura Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 12268 Hermosura Street is pet friendly.
Does 12268 Hermosura Street offer parking?
Yes, 12268 Hermosura Street offers parking.
Does 12268 Hermosura Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12268 Hermosura Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12268 Hermosura Street have a pool?
No, 12268 Hermosura Street does not have a pool.
Does 12268 Hermosura Street have accessible units?
No, 12268 Hermosura Street does not have accessible units.
Does 12268 Hermosura Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12268 Hermosura Street has units with dishwashers.

