11768 Lakeland Rd.

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Luxurious Townhome in Gated Community - This upgraded home located in the gated community of Sunstone! Spacious 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a PRIVATE 2 car garage with direct access, all appliances (front load washer and dryer) included plus a Rain Soft whole-house treatment for those health conscious tenants. This luxury water softening system also includes an Alkaline water filter and sink spout. The property is opted to be an allergy free abode!!! OPEN LAYOUT offers a spacious living floor plan, plantation shutters throughout, a kitchen with lots of storage and stainless steel appliances, a master suite, a private patio, and an abundance of natural light. This home is nestled away in the quiet and serene community of Sunstone and is conveniently located near restaurants, grocery stores, retail stores, freeways and much more! Gated, upgrades, private 2 car garage, end unit!



(RLNE5187222)