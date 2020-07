11447 Alondra Blvd.

Amenities

hardwood floors garage

A WONDERFUL 1,138 SQ FT HOME LOCATED IN THE HEART OF NORWALK! THIS IS AN AMAZING SINGLE LEVEL HOME WITH NICE SIZABLE 3 BEDROOMS ! EVERY INCH SHOWS PRIDE OF OWNERSHIP! IMMACULATE CURB APPEAL! FRESH PAINT INTERIOR, BEAUTIFUL WOODEN FLOORS, AND NEW FIXTURES! LARGE KITCHEN HAS WIDE COUNTERS WITH A LOT OF STORAGE SPACE! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM W/ A HUGE FAMILY ROOM ADDED IN THE BACK LEADING TO A TRANQUIL GARDEN TRELLIS AREA. WALKING DISTANCE TO CERRITOS COMMUNITY COLLEGE! . THE DESIRABLE LAYOUT ALLOWS YOU TO ENJOY OUTDOOR LIVING WITH DELIGHTFUL PRIVACY. HUGE PRIVATE BACK YARD WITH PLENTY OF ENTERTAINING SPACE! OVER-SIZED TWO CAR GARAGE HOME SWEET HOME!