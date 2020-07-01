11121 Jersey Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath + Den - Lovely, Quiet & Only Minutes from the 5! - A new listing for a stylish, updated, California ranch 3 bedroom + den rental home in Norwalk. Walking distance to all schools, near the 5 freeway, and immediately available. The house has wood flooring throughout, the kitchen has granite counter tops, living room, family room, den off the living room, fireplace, central air, double car garage attached with washer/dryer hook-ups and a small enclosed back yard. The master has an en suite bath.



Gardener is included. Call Ed today for a tour! 562-945-3404 ext 103



SMALL DOGS UNDER 30 POUNDS ONLY



THINGS TO KNOW:

2 people per bedroom

Verifiable Income = 2.5 x rent

Credit Score = 700+

To apply online, MAPMANAGEMENT.COM!

Every occupant over 18 must apply



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2464381)