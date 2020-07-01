All apartments in Norwalk
11121 Jersey Ave.

11121 Jersey Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11121 Jersey Avenue, Norwalk, CA 90650
Norwalk

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath + Den - Lovely, Quiet & Only Minutes from the 5! - A new listing for a stylish, updated, California ranch 3 bedroom + den rental home in Norwalk. Walking distance to all schools, near the 5 freeway, and immediately available. The house has wood flooring throughout, the kitchen has granite counter tops, living room, family room, den off the living room, fireplace, central air, double car garage attached with washer/dryer hook-ups and a small enclosed back yard. The master has an en suite bath.

Gardener is included. Call Ed today for a tour! 562-945-3404 ext 103

SMALL DOGS UNDER 30 POUNDS ONLY

THINGS TO KNOW:
2 people per bedroom
Verifiable Income = 2.5 x rent
Credit Score = 700+
To apply online, MAPMANAGEMENT.COM!
Every occupant over 18 must apply

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2464381)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11121 Jersey Ave. have any available units?
11121 Jersey Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwalk, CA.
How much is rent in Norwalk, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Norwalk Rent Report.
What amenities does 11121 Jersey Ave. have?
Some of 11121 Jersey Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11121 Jersey Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
11121 Jersey Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11121 Jersey Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11121 Jersey Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 11121 Jersey Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 11121 Jersey Ave. offers parking.
Does 11121 Jersey Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11121 Jersey Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11121 Jersey Ave. have a pool?
No, 11121 Jersey Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 11121 Jersey Ave. have accessible units?
No, 11121 Jersey Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 11121 Jersey Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11121 Jersey Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

