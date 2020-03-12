All apartments in North Tustin
Last updated March 12 2020 at 7:55 AM

1131 Glenaire Drive

1131 Glenaire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1131 Glenaire Drive, North Tustin, CA 92705

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
range
oven
Prime Location home on a view lot at the end of cul-de-sac! This single story home with 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths has been remodeled with new flooring, lighting, windows and doors, appliances and painted inside and out. Designer's open and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Two sheds, one with electrical and side storage area for his and her toys. Schools are in TUSD's; Arroyo Elementary, Hewes Middle School and Foothill High School. Convenient to Tustin Market Place, The District, walking and hiking trails and freeways. Ready for lease this dream home on a street of proud homeowners.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Glenaire Drive have any available units?
1131 Glenaire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in North Tustin, CA.
What amenities does 1131 Glenaire Drive have?
Some of 1131 Glenaire Drive's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Glenaire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Glenaire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Glenaire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Glenaire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in North Tustin.
Does 1131 Glenaire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1131 Glenaire Drive offers parking.
Does 1131 Glenaire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1131 Glenaire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Glenaire Drive have a pool?
No, 1131 Glenaire Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1131 Glenaire Drive have accessible units?
No, 1131 Glenaire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Glenaire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 Glenaire Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1131 Glenaire Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1131 Glenaire Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

