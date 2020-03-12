1131 Glenaire Drive

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan range oven

Prime Location home on a view lot at the end of cul-de-sac! This single story home with 4 large bedrooms and 2 full baths has been remodeled with new flooring, lighting, windows and doors, appliances and painted inside and out. Designer's open and bright floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Two sheds, one with electrical and side storage area for his and her toys. Schools are in TUSD's; Arroyo Elementary, Hewes Middle School and Foothill High School. Convenient to Tustin Market Place, The District, walking and hiking trails and freeways. Ready for lease this dream home on a street of proud homeowners.