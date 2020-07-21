All apartments in National City
Last updated October 10 2019 at 10:46 AM

810 Mary Ct.

810 Mary Court · No Longer Available
Location

810 Mary Court, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
3-Br/ 2-Ba. National City House - Almost 1 acre! - Big house on .8 acres in the middle of National City! Youve never seen a back yard like this one! Spacious living room with a beautiful tiled fireplace and a skylight.Formal dining area with ceiling fan and thick carpet looks out to back of the home. Informal dining area with a view to the back. Upgraded kitchen has custom blonde oak cabinets, tiled splashguards, ceramic tile floor, Amana refrigerator/freezer. Designer fixtures. Master suite has a big fan/light overhead and a spacious walk-in closet with a fold-down ironing board. Master bath has built-in shelving and a tiled shower enclosure. Hall bath has marble counter top over a dark wood vanity and A BIG CLAW-FOOT TUB! 2-car garage with opener. Back yard has an extremely large, usable space with a back hillside covered by mature landscaping and trees. Separate storage shed. The home is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and has central air conditioning. New vinyl windows.

1 yr. lease
Sorry, no cosigners.
1 cat allowed with increased deposit. Sorry, no other pets considered.

Contact Northcutt Properties, Inc. 858-505-1300

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

(RLNE5110798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 810 Mary Ct. have any available units?
810 Mary Ct. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 810 Mary Ct. have?
Some of 810 Mary Ct.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 810 Mary Ct. currently offering any rent specials?
810 Mary Ct. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 810 Mary Ct. pet-friendly?
Yes, 810 Mary Ct. is pet friendly.
Does 810 Mary Ct. offer parking?
Yes, 810 Mary Ct. offers parking.
Does 810 Mary Ct. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 810 Mary Ct. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 810 Mary Ct. have a pool?
No, 810 Mary Ct. does not have a pool.
Does 810 Mary Ct. have accessible units?
No, 810 Mary Ct. does not have accessible units.
Does 810 Mary Ct. have units with dishwashers?
No, 810 Mary Ct. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 810 Mary Ct. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 810 Mary Ct. has units with air conditioning.
