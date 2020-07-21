810 Mary Ct.

Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

3-Br/ 2-Ba. National City House - Almost 1 acre! - Big house on .8 acres in the middle of National City! Youve never seen a back yard like this one! Spacious living room with a beautiful tiled fireplace and a skylight.Formal dining area with ceiling fan and thick carpet looks out to back of the home. Informal dining area with a view to the back. Upgraded kitchen has custom blonde oak cabinets, tiled splashguards, ceramic tile floor, Amana refrigerator/freezer. Designer fixtures. Master suite has a big fan/light overhead and a spacious walk-in closet with a fold-down ironing board. Master bath has built-in shelving and a tiled shower enclosure. Hall bath has marble counter top over a dark wood vanity and A BIG CLAW-FOOT TUB! 2-car garage with opener. Back yard has an extremely large, usable space with a back hillside covered by mature landscaping and trees. Separate storage shed. The home is at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and has central air conditioning. New vinyl windows.



1 yr. lease

Sorry, no cosigners.

1 cat allowed with increased deposit. Sorry, no other pets considered.



Contact Northcutt Properties, Inc. 858-505-1300



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5110798)