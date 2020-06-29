All apartments in National City
Find more places like 729 Paradise Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
National City, CA
/
729 Paradise Way
Last updated March 17 2020 at 9:58 PM

729 Paradise Way

729 Paradise Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
National City
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

729 Paradise Way, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tri-Story Condo 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with nice front porch. 1 bedroom and 1 bath located in the entrance floor and the other 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are on the third floor. The second floor has the upgraded kitchen and living room. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a large island. There is a stack washer and dryer in the unit. Pets accepted with conditions. Trash included.

DRE 01197438

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 4/15/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 729 Paradise Way have any available units?
729 Paradise Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 729 Paradise Way have?
Some of 729 Paradise Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 729 Paradise Way currently offering any rent specials?
729 Paradise Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 729 Paradise Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 729 Paradise Way is pet friendly.
Does 729 Paradise Way offer parking?
No, 729 Paradise Way does not offer parking.
Does 729 Paradise Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 729 Paradise Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 729 Paradise Way have a pool?
No, 729 Paradise Way does not have a pool.
Does 729 Paradise Way have accessible units?
No, 729 Paradise Way does not have accessible units.
Does 729 Paradise Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 729 Paradise Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 729 Paradise Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 729 Paradise Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pinewood
1104 Palm Ave
National City, CA 91950
Bella Vita Apartment Homes
1447 Sheryl Ln
National City, CA 91950

Similar Pages

National City 1 BedroomsNational City 2 Bedrooms
National City Apartments with ParkingNational City Apartments with Pool
National City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAEncinitas, CA
Poway, CASantee, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CARamona, CA
Bostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CALa Presa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College