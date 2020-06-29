729 Paradise Way

Amenities

Tri-Story Condo 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms with nice front porch. 1 bedroom and 1 bath located in the entrance floor and the other 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms are on the third floor. The second floor has the upgraded kitchen and living room. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances with a large island. There is a stack washer and dryer in the unit. Pets accepted with conditions. Trash included.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,595, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $2,500, Available 4/15/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

