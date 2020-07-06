All apartments in National City
Last updated October 24 2019 at 5:16 PM

514 E. 1st Street

514 East 1st Street · No Longer Available
Location

514 East 1st Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
514 E. 1st Street Available 01/15/20 Tudor beauty with charm and HUGE backyard - Coming Available Mid january! Amazing Charm & Character in this Special 1936 Tudor Style Home!
This House Features:
* 1790 Square Feet
* 4 bedrooms (3 on lower floor)
* Huge Master Bedroom Upstairs w/Sitting Area with Views!
* 2 Baths
* Kitchen & Breakfast nook
* Formal Dining Room
* Amazing Architectural Designed Ceilings & Archways
* Original Restored Hardwood Floors
* Washer/Dryer Available (Tenants responsible for Repairs if any ever needed)
* Expansive Fenced Backyard w/Multiple Fruit and Avocado Trees
* Extra Long Driveway
* Furniture Optional with Additional Fee -- Inquire if Interested
* Tenants Pay Utilities/Owner Pays Gardener
* Year Lease/No Pets/Security Deposit Same as Rent
* $35 Application Fee/ www.thomasrealtors.net
* Agent: Tiffany Patton, CalBRE Lic.#01800423, Thomas Realtors
* Call To Set Up Viewing--619-296-6343

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5182077)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 514 E. 1st Street have any available units?
514 E. 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
Is 514 E. 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
514 E. 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 514 E. 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 514 E. 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in National City.
Does 514 E. 1st Street offer parking?
No, 514 E. 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 514 E. 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 514 E. 1st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 514 E. 1st Street have a pool?
No, 514 E. 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 514 E. 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 514 E. 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 514 E. 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 514 E. 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 514 E. 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 514 E. 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.

