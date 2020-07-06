Amenities

514 E. 1st Street Available 01/15/20 Tudor beauty with charm and HUGE backyard - Coming Available Mid january! Amazing Charm & Character in this Special 1936 Tudor Style Home!

This House Features:

* 1790 Square Feet

* 4 bedrooms (3 on lower floor)

* Huge Master Bedroom Upstairs w/Sitting Area with Views!

* 2 Baths

* Kitchen & Breakfast nook

* Formal Dining Room

* Amazing Architectural Designed Ceilings & Archways

* Original Restored Hardwood Floors

* Washer/Dryer Available (Tenants responsible for Repairs if any ever needed)

* Expansive Fenced Backyard w/Multiple Fruit and Avocado Trees

* Extra Long Driveway

* Furniture Optional with Additional Fee -- Inquire if Interested

* Tenants Pay Utilities/Owner Pays Gardener

* Year Lease/No Pets/Security Deposit Same as Rent

* $35 Application Fee/ www.thomasrealtors.net

* Agent: Tiffany Patton, CalBRE Lic.#01800423, Thomas Realtors

* Call To Set Up Viewing--619-296-6343



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5182077)