Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub tennis court

3813 Willows Way Available 02/15/20 Bonita - Updated 2bd/2.5ba Townhouse in Bonita Willows - **AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15TH OR SOONER**



Click here to view a 3-D tour of this property: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ErzisddWmRf



Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath townhouse in Bonita! This 2 story townhouse is located in the quiet & gated Bonita Willows complex. The home has tons of upgrades. Beautiful vinyl floors throughout, tiled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, central Heat/AC, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, private patio, detached garage for 1 car + an extra assigned spot.



Community features include swimming pools, spa, playground, BBQ area, clubhouse and lots of additional guest parking. Centrally located close to Plaza Bonita Mall, and major freeways for easy commuting.



Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.



Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.



***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***



DRE# 00907967



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5438863)