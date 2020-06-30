All apartments in National City
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

3813 Willows Way

3813 Willows Way · No Longer Available
Location

3813 Willows Way, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
tennis court
3813 Willows Way Available 02/15/20 Bonita - Updated 2bd/2.5ba Townhouse in Bonita Willows - **AVAILABLE FEBRUARY 15TH OR SOONER**

Click here to view a 3-D tour of this property: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=ErzisddWmRf

Beautiful & spacious 2 bedroom / 2.5 bath townhouse in Bonita! This 2 story townhouse is located in the quiet & gated Bonita Willows complex. The home has tons of upgrades. Beautiful vinyl floors throughout, tiled kitchen with new stainless steel appliances, spacious bedrooms, updated bathrooms, central Heat/AC, In-Unit Washer/Dryer, private patio, detached garage for 1 car + an extra assigned spot.

Community features include swimming pools, spa, playground, BBQ area, clubhouse and lots of additional guest parking. Centrally located close to Plaza Bonita Mall, and major freeways for easy commuting.

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-2700. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5438863)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3813 Willows Way have any available units?
3813 Willows Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 3813 Willows Way have?
Some of 3813 Willows Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3813 Willows Way currently offering any rent specials?
3813 Willows Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3813 Willows Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 3813 Willows Way is pet friendly.
Does 3813 Willows Way offer parking?
Yes, 3813 Willows Way offers parking.
Does 3813 Willows Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3813 Willows Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3813 Willows Way have a pool?
Yes, 3813 Willows Way has a pool.
Does 3813 Willows Way have accessible units?
No, 3813 Willows Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3813 Willows Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 3813 Willows Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3813 Willows Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3813 Willows Way has units with air conditioning.

