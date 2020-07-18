2118 East 20th Street

Amenities

parking range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This cozy low maintenance downstairs apartment has lots of closet space is move in ready! Close to the 805 freeway, shopping and dining! Call Elite Real Estate Services today 619-371-5688 or visit our website at www.sandiegoarearentals.com to schedule a walkthrough!



Sorry no pets.

****BASIC REQUIREMENTS*** • We require a minimum Income of 2 ½ times the Monthly Rental Amount in Gross Income • Minimum Credit FICO Score must be 620 or above • Dogs considered to be Aggressive Breed or Aggressive Breed “Mixes” are not allowed at any Elite Real Estate Properties.*No Exceptions