1824 Palm Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

National City Very Spacious Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Large Outdoor Patio and Rooftop Deck! - Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom home with AC , Washer and Dryer and Assigned Parking!



Crisp and Clean Remodeled unit in Great Central Area of National City. Updated Kitchen design with Quartz Countertops, Fresh White cabinets and all Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher, Range, Microwave and Refrigerator. Spacious great room with Grand kitchen design, charming wood accents throughout including a quaint window seat in a Living/Dining combo area. Closet energy efficient stack-able laundry. Outdoor Deck Off the Master Bedroom

Large Outdoor Deck Off the Living Room and Huge Rooftop Deck W/ Views of Downtown SD.



New energy efficient windows, New Vinyl Plank Hardwood Flooring and Fresh new paint throughout. Light and Bright bedrooms with large closets with built -in organizers. Fully tiled shower surround with bathtub and tile floors in bathroom.



New energy efficient Air conditioning/Heat unit. One assigned off street parking spot and additional street parking all around. Close to all. Easy freeway access, Restaurants, Nightlife, Public Transportation, Schools and More.



One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls



Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-

Ca. Dre#01247165

Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call 888 448-8364 for more info. and showing



(RLNE4731131)