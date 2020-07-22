All apartments in National City
Last updated April 14 2020 at 1:07 PM

1824 Palm Ave.

1824 Palm Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1824 Palm Avenue, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
National City Very Spacious Updated 2 Bedroom 1 Bath with Large Outdoor Patio and Rooftop Deck! - Beautiful Updated 2 Bedroom home with AC , Washer and Dryer and Assigned Parking!

Crisp and Clean Remodeled unit in Great Central Area of National City. Updated Kitchen design with Quartz Countertops, Fresh White cabinets and all Stainless Steel Appliances including Dishwasher, Range, Microwave and Refrigerator. Spacious great room with Grand kitchen design, charming wood accents throughout including a quaint window seat in a Living/Dining combo area. Closet energy efficient stack-able laundry. Outdoor Deck Off the Master Bedroom
Large Outdoor Deck Off the Living Room and Huge Rooftop Deck W/ Views of Downtown SD.

New energy efficient windows, New Vinyl Plank Hardwood Flooring and Fresh new paint throughout. Light and Bright bedrooms with large closets with built -in organizers. Fully tiled shower surround with bathtub and tile floors in bathroom.

New energy efficient Air conditioning/Heat unit. One assigned off street parking spot and additional street parking all around. Close to all. Easy freeway access, Restaurants, Nightlife, Public Transportation, Schools and More.

One Year Lease-Tenant pays all utilities. Renters Insurance Required for all residents. One small Pet under 25 lbs. with owner Approval, additional deposit and pet rent. No Aggressive Breed Dogs- No Pit Bulls

Professionally Managed by SDRentpros- McDade Realty Group-
Ca. Dre#01247165
Email SDRentprosleasing@gmail.com or Call 888 448-8364 for more info. and showing

(RLNE4731131)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1824 Palm Ave. have any available units?
1824 Palm Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 1824 Palm Ave. have?
Some of 1824 Palm Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1824 Palm Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1824 Palm Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1824 Palm Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1824 Palm Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1824 Palm Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1824 Palm Ave. offers parking.
Does 1824 Palm Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1824 Palm Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1824 Palm Ave. have a pool?
No, 1824 Palm Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1824 Palm Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1824 Palm Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1824 Palm Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1824 Palm Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1824 Palm Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1824 Palm Ave. has units with air conditioning.
