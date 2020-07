Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Welcome Home! This single story 3 bedrooms one bathroom home was recently remodeled with granite kitchen counters, stainless steel appliances and laminated wood floors all through out. Alley access available for parking.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,975, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $1,975, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.