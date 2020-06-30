1259 E. Division Street

Amenities
4BR/2.5 BA HOME 1,664 SQFT in National City - Beautifully upgraded home in National City. The property has been recently renovated with upgrades throughout. The property features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and granite countertops. The home also features woodlike flooring, Central Air Conditioning, and Heat. Home has washer/dryer in unit and refrigerator. The property also has a patio that is great for entertaining. The property is conveniently located near Local stores and easy access to the 805 Freeway.
Terms:
1 Year Lease
The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
Pets: None
No Pets Allowed
