Last updated December 1 2019 at 12:13 PM

1259 E. Division Street

1259 Division Street · No Longer Available
Location

1259 Division Street, National City, CA 91950
National City

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4BR/2.5 BA HOME 1,664 SQFT in National City - Beautifully upgraded home in National City. The property has been recently renovated with upgrades throughout. The property features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and granite countertops. The home also features woodlike flooring, Central Air Conditioning, and Heat. Home has washer/dryer in unit and refrigerator. The property also has a patio that is great for entertaining. The property is conveniently located near Local stores and easy access to the 805 Freeway.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability
Tenant pays: all utilities
Pets: None

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5263284)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1259 E. Division Street have any available units?
1259 E. Division Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in National City, CA.
What amenities does 1259 E. Division Street have?
Some of 1259 E. Division Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1259 E. Division Street currently offering any rent specials?
1259 E. Division Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1259 E. Division Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1259 E. Division Street is pet friendly.
Does 1259 E. Division Street offer parking?
No, 1259 E. Division Street does not offer parking.
Does 1259 E. Division Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1259 E. Division Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1259 E. Division Street have a pool?
No, 1259 E. Division Street does not have a pool.
Does 1259 E. Division Street have accessible units?
No, 1259 E. Division Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1259 E. Division Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1259 E. Division Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1259 E. Division Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1259 E. Division Street has units with air conditioning.

