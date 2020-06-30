1259 E. Division Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly

4BR/2.5 BA HOME 1,664 SQFT in National City - Beautifully upgraded home in National City. The property has been recently renovated with upgrades throughout. The property features an upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances, cabinets, and granite countertops. The home also features woodlike flooring, Central Air Conditioning, and Heat. Home has washer/dryer in unit and refrigerator. The property also has a patio that is great for entertaining. The property is conveniently located near Local stores and easy access to the 805 Freeway.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

The tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: all utilities

Pets: None



HomeTeam Property Management

CalBRE Lic. #01888927



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant



HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5263284)