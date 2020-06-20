2581 Utah Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Amazing Guest Unit Completely Updated in Coventry Manor.



https://www.avail.co/l/60007117



Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, stack washer dryer, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, modest storage, fully insulated exterior and interior walls ceilings, and yard.



Utilities included monthly landscaping. Electricity, water and gas pro-rated/split 1/3 2/3 with the main house. Small to medium pets optional for additional $100 monthly rent. Date Available: June 15th 2020. $1,900/month rent. $1,900 security deposit required. Please submit for showings and applications on avail.com (link above). This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.



3D "Virtual" walk through: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oaWXoPn1ByN



**To schedule a showing please do so at the following link: https://www.avail.co/s/null