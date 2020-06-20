All apartments in Napa
Last updated June 14 2020 at 7:04 AM

2581 Utah Street

2581 Utah Street · (831) 601-9742
Location

2581 Utah Street, Napa, CA 94558
Westwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

1 Bedroom

Unit Guest Unit · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 345 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Amazing Guest Unit Completely Updated in Coventry Manor.

https://www.avail.co/l/60007117

Amenities included: central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, stack washer dryer, updated kitchen, updated bathrooms, modest storage, fully insulated exterior and interior walls ceilings, and yard.

Utilities included monthly landscaping. Electricity, water and gas pro-rated/split 1/3 2/3 with the main house. Small to medium pets optional for additional $100 monthly rent. Date Available: June 15th 2020. $1,900/month rent. $1,900 security deposit required. Please submit for showings and applications on avail.com (link above). This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

3D "Virtual" walk through: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=oaWXoPn1ByN

**To schedule a showing please do so at the following link: https://www.avail.co/s/null

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

