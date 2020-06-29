1851 Madrona Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

TENTATIVELY RENTED Downtown Napa 2 Bedroom Cottage - This inviting home oozes charm and sits on a tree lined street close to downtown. Light and bright eat in kitchen. Master bedroom opens to a beautiful deck and garden. Garden shed. Mature trees provide ample shade. This wonderful home and garden offer tranquility and provide both a personal oasis and a wonderful place to entertain!



Clean as a whistle and ready to move in for the holidays!



A cat or small dog MAY be considered with an extra $100.00 per month rent and an extra $1,000.00 security deposit. Evidence of licensing and training required.



