All apartments in Napa
Find more places like 1851 Madrona Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Napa, CA
/
1851 Madrona Street
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

1851 Madrona Street

1851 Madrona Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Napa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1851 Madrona Street, Napa, CA 94559
Central Napa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
TENTATIVELY RENTED Downtown Napa 2 Bedroom Cottage - This inviting home oozes charm and sits on a tree lined street close to downtown. Light and bright eat in kitchen. Master bedroom opens to a beautiful deck and garden. Garden shed. Mature trees provide ample shade. This wonderful home and garden offer tranquility and provide both a personal oasis and a wonderful place to entertain!

Clean as a whistle and ready to move in for the holidays!

A cat or small dog MAY be considered with an extra $100.00 per month rent and an extra $1,000.00 security deposit. Evidence of licensing and training required.

Please Do Not Disturb Tenants

Due to the social distancing requirements in place we are performing initial showings of our units via video. Please see the video recording for each unit on our website. If you have any questions, click “Contact us” or give us a call at 707-254-1837.

Online applications must be submitted for consideration after videos have been viewed. If your application is approved, you will be able to schedule a personal viewing of the property prior to committing to renting. Application fees will not be refunded.

BRE License #01317082

(RLNE5254638)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1851 Madrona Street have any available units?
1851 Madrona Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Napa, CA.
What amenities does 1851 Madrona Street have?
Some of 1851 Madrona Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1851 Madrona Street currently offering any rent specials?
1851 Madrona Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1851 Madrona Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1851 Madrona Street is pet friendly.
Does 1851 Madrona Street offer parking?
Yes, 1851 Madrona Street offers parking.
Does 1851 Madrona Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1851 Madrona Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1851 Madrona Street have a pool?
No, 1851 Madrona Street does not have a pool.
Does 1851 Madrona Street have accessible units?
No, 1851 Madrona Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1851 Madrona Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1851 Madrona Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1851 Madrona Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1851 Madrona Street has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave
Napa, CA 94558
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave
Napa, CA 94559
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St
Napa, CA 94558
The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane
Napa, CA 94559
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave
Napa, CA 94558
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr
Napa, CA 94558

Similar Pages

Napa 1 BedroomsNapa 2 Bedrooms
Napa Apartments with BalconiesNapa Apartments with Parking
Napa Dog Friendly ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CACastro Valley, CAPacifica, CA
Pleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beard

Apartments Near Colleges

Napa Valley CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento