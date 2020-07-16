109 N. Newport Drive

Amenities

Beautiful Four Bedroom Napa Yacht Club Home - Wake up to beautiful views of the Napa River. This beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Napa Yacht Club Home is located in a private, gated community. This home has many high end finishes including a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, custom built cabinets, recessed lighting, stainless steel gas range and dishwasher, custom built refrigerator and wine cooler. If you love to cook, or love to entertain, this home is perfect for you. The backyard is South facing, offering a sunny and beautiful water view and has a private dock from which you can boat out to the San Francisco Bay or simply canoe around the waterway. It is close to downtown Napa and has easy freeway access. This home is an absolute must see!



• Two wood burning fireplaces with gas starters

• Central heat and air

• All appliances included

• Loft

• Washer and dryer

• Gated entry

• Three car garage

• Jacuzzi with service

• Private dock

• Landscaped yard with large deck

• Landscaping service included

• No animals



Take a 3D tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/ec1e1b8d-59b8-4bec-98d0-b672c7ade1b6



No Pets Allowed



