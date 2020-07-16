All apartments in Napa
Find more places like 109 N. Newport Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Napa, CA
/
109 N. Newport Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

109 N. Newport Drive

109 North Newport Drive · (707) 224-0400 ext. 102
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Napa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

109 North Newport Drive, Napa, CA 94559
Central Napa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 109 N. Newport Drive · Avail. now

$4,200

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2480 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Four Bedroom Napa Yacht Club Home - Wake up to beautiful views of the Napa River. This beautiful four bedroom, two and a half bathroom Napa Yacht Club Home is located in a private, gated community. This home has many high end finishes including a gourmet kitchen with granite countertops, custom built cabinets, recessed lighting, stainless steel gas range and dishwasher, custom built refrigerator and wine cooler. If you love to cook, or love to entertain, this home is perfect for you. The backyard is South facing, offering a sunny and beautiful water view and has a private dock from which you can boat out to the San Francisco Bay or simply canoe around the waterway. It is close to downtown Napa and has easy freeway access. This home is an absolute must see!

• Two wood burning fireplaces with gas starters
• Central heat and air
• All appliances included
• Loft
• Washer and dryer
• Gated entry
• Three car garage
• Jacuzzi with service
• Private dock
• Landscaped yard with large deck
• Landscaping service included
• No animals

Take a 3D tour: https://mls.ricohtours.com/ec1e1b8d-59b8-4bec-98d0-b672c7ade1b6

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3467377)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 109 N. Newport Drive have any available units?
109 N. Newport Drive has a unit available for $4,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 109 N. Newport Drive have?
Some of 109 N. Newport Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 109 N. Newport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
109 N. Newport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 109 N. Newport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 109 N. Newport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Napa.
Does 109 N. Newport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 109 N. Newport Drive offers parking.
Does 109 N. Newport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 109 N. Newport Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 109 N. Newport Drive have a pool?
No, 109 N. Newport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 109 N. Newport Drive have accessible units?
No, 109 N. Newport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 109 N. Newport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 109 N. Newport Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 109 N. Newport Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 109 N. Newport Drive has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 109 N. Newport Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Braydon
791 Vista Tulocay Lane
Napa, CA 94559
Hawthorn Village
3663 Solano Ave
Napa, CA 94558
Vineyard Terrace
700 Stonehouse Dr
Napa, CA 94558
Park Sienna Apartments
2052-2053 Wilkins Ave
Napa, CA 94559
Montrachet Apartment Homes
3200 Soscol Ave
Napa, CA 94558
Bella Vista
713 Trancas St
Napa, CA 94558

Similar Pages

Napa 1 BedroomsNapa 2 Bedrooms
Napa Apartments with BalconiesNapa Apartments with Parking
Napa Dog Friendly ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASacramento, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASanta Rosa, CAConcord, CAHayward, CASan Mateo, CA
Berkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CARedwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Rafael, CAPetaluma, CACastro Valley, CAPacifica, CA
Pleasant Hill, CAMartinez, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CAWest Sacramento, CASouth San Francisco, CASan Bruno, CANovato, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Beard

Apartments Near Colleges

Napa Valley CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
California State University-Sacramento
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity