Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Three Bedroom Napa Yacht Club Home - This beautiful three bedroom, two and a half bathroom Napa Yacht Club Home is located in a private community with stunning views. This home has an updated kitchen with granite countertops, recessed lighting and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy stunning views of the Napa River from the upstairs balcony. This home is close to downtown Napa and has easy freeway access.



• Gas Fireplace

• Central heat and air

• All appliances included

• Loft

• Washer and dryer

• Gated entry

• Two car garage

• Balcony

• Landscaping service included (front yard only)

• No animals



https://mls.ricohtours.com/443f3338-9422-4290-8d28-91c152150b59



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3543400)