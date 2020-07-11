Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 10:27 AM

232 Apartments for rent in Mountain View, CA with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mountain View apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or withi... Read Guide >

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Antonio
255 S. Rengstorff - 173
255 South Rengstorff Avenue, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,195
933 sqft
Condo Next To Rengstorff Park - This condominium has a spacious patio area with two sliding glass doors. There is ample closet space in this unit. The bathroom has a separate shower and bathtub rather than a "combo".

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
San Antonio
550 Ortega Ave APT A106
550 Ortega Avenue, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,550
1105 sqft
First Floor Condo With Patio and Walking Distance to Shops! - Enjoy the benefits of condo living in this large 2BR/2Bath home boasting newer appliances, solid flooring throughout, fireplace and in-unit laundry! This unit offers the convenience of

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moffett-Whisman
500 W Middlefield Rd #107
500 W Middlefield Rd, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Updated and Spacious 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Mountain View Condo - Come see this spacious Mountain View condo featuring travertine floors, recessed lighting, fresh paint, updated doors and finishes, granite counters and private patio area with

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moffett-Whisman
280 Easy Street #516
280 Easy Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
945 sqft
Lovely and Spacious 2BR 2BA Condo in the heart of Mountain View - This very spacious 2BR 2BA Condo is an Upstairs End Unit with 2 large Bedrooms. Only minutes from Downtown. Close to Cal Train, Shopping and Dining.

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Grant-Sylvan Park
465 Magritte Way
465 Magritte Way, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,700
1591 sqft
465 Magritte Way Available 08/01/20 Available 8/1/20 **EXCLUSIVE PROPERTY IN MOUNTAIN VIEW** - Welcome Home! We are proud to present an exclusive rental opportunity near Downtown Mountain View.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moffett-Whisman
155 Santa Rosa Ave
155 Santa Rosa Avenue, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1200 sqft
Rent me $5000-3 bedrooms and 2 bath in Mountain View - PLEASE VIEW VIDEO!! Property Available July 7th, Tenant occupied as this time. View by appointment only starting July 1st Please view virtual video!!! https://youtu.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moffett-Whisman
145 Beverly St.
145 Beverly Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,850
1173 sqft
145 Beverly St. Available 08/01/20 Rented-Amazing 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Townhome!!! - THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY OCCUOIED WILL NOT BE AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY 31ST.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:57am
1 Unit Available
San Antonio
1900 California Street
1900 California Street, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,150
1500 sqft
OPEN HOUSE SAT, 7/11, and SUN 7/12, 12PM-5PM. Please call Sarah 408-399-8850, or text 408-656-2217, to get a viewing appointment and go over the safe procedure for viewing during Corona Virus.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Miramonte-Springer
1835 Ednamary Way Unit C
1835 Ednamary Way, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
750 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries) SPECIAL PROMOTION: Hurry!!! Sign the lease on or before July 31st to avail the $1000 move in discount in your first full month's rent!!! Call us now at 408-780-2691

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moffett-Whisman
533 Devonshire Ct, Mountain View, CA 94043
533 Devonshire Court, Mountain View, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,195
1780 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ee1449df74a115e2801b605 Gorgeous 1780sqft house, in a relatively newer master planned development in Mountain View.

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
227 Sierra Vista
227 Sierra Vista Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1364 sqft
Mountain View Townhouse-2 bedroom 2.5 bath. $4400 - MOUNTAIN VIEW - Townhouse Located at:227 Sierra Vista, Mountain View, CA 94043 Nice townhome with 1 large master suite with lots of closet space.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moffett-Whisman
363 Tyrella Avenue #C
363 Tyrella Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
917 sqft
Beautiful Mountain View Apartment! 2 Bed 1 Bath - Beautiful Mountain View Apartment! This upstairs unit is a 2 Bedroom 1 Bath apartment with over 900sq. Included is a balcony, a pool and laundry on site. Plenty of closet space for storage.

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Moffett-Whisman
650 Willowgate St
650 Willowgate Street, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
1904 sqft
Gorgeous Newer Townhome, with all the modern updates you could want. Close to all the Downtown Mountain View restaurants and shops. Located near Caltrain, VTA and all the major High Tech Companies. Call Today!

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
Moffett-Whisman
201 Sherland Ave
201 Sherland Avenue, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,395
1694 sqft
Terms: Up to one year lease ( with owner option to renew) Utilities: Tenant is responsible for Water, Garbage and PGE.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Moffett-Whisman
879 Linda Vista AVE 1
879 Linda Vista Ave, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
1080 sqft
This exquisite fully furnished 3 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms home is perfect for all types of tenants.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Moffett-Whisman
879 Linda Vista AVE A
879 Linda Vista Avenue, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
700 sqft
This exquisite fully furnished cottage has 2 bedrooms , 2 bathrooms with recent renovations just built in 2019.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
San Antonio
181 Del Medio AVE 108
181 Del Medio Avenue, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,500
756 sqft
Perfect place to work from home! Corner unit, very private and quiet, bright and clean, in safe and green gated complex. Beautiful courtyard with trees, flowers, paths and swimming pool.

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
Moffett-Whisman
505 Cypress Point Dr
505 Cypress Point Drive, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,795
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern newly updated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in young and vibrant Mountain View Downtown. Walking distance to restaurants, Caltrain station, farmers market, Stevens Creek Trail entrance, gas station.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moffett-Whisman
905 W Middlefield Rd 903
905 West Middlefield Road, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,495
998 sqft
Newly upgraded beautiful apartment lakeside view - Property Id: 233192 Enter a tranquil residence each day, and listen to the sound of fountains from your private deck. This 2-bedroom 2-bathroom condominium has just been remodeled and upgraded.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Shoreline West
338 Mariposa Avenue Unit 4
338 Mariposa Ave, Mountain View, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,150
550 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Monta Loma-Farley-Rock
2467 Betlo Ave
2467 Betlo Avenue, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,300
1140 sqft
Being renovated, beautiful single accessible-home for long term lease (1 year minimum) , with ramp & grab bars in hall way & in bathrooms, new kitchen appliance, new hard wood flooring, 3 bed rooms, 2 bathrooms (1 with tub, 1 with shower), fruit

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Moffett-Whisman
221 Easy Street Unit 8
221 Easy St, Mountain View, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,170
1136 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.) Discount / Promo: LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease on or before July 31, 2020.

1 of 15

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
1 Unit Available
Old Mountain View
96 Church St
96 Church Street, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
1200 sqft
Who wouldve thought that coziness and class could meet in this home? This home features 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with its huge hardwood floor area. The warm tone of the paint makes it cozier.

1 of 13

Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
Old Mountain View
116 Nancy Court
116 Nancy Court, Mountain View, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
117 Available 04/18/20 POSSIBLY AVAILABLE AS SOON AS 4/18/2020 - LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION! Updated 2 bedroom/1 bathroom home on a lovely cul de sac in a great Mountain View neighborhood.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Mountain View, CA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mountain View apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

