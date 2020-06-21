All apartments in Mountain View
/
Mountain View, CA
/
181 Centre St Apt 10
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 AM

181 Centre St Apt 10

181 Centre St · No Longer Available
Location

181 Centre St, Mountain View, CA 94040
Old Mountain View

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This downtown Mountain View town home is move in ready! With nearly 1,500 square feet this two-story home offers 3- bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is beautifully upgraded throughout.
Upon entry step onto luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout the entire first level and enjoy a spacious living area equipped with a wood burning fireplace, built-in cabinetry, and recessed lighting. This open layout is perfect for hosting with a fully remodeled kitchen featuring white cabinetry, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances. Entertain outside in your private low maintenance turf patio and enjoy the endless possibilities of an outdoor oasis complimented with a palm tree.
Upstairs bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings and skylight windows drawing in plenty of natural sunlight. Bathrooms upgraded with granite, framed vanity mirrors and tile flooring. Additional home features include central heating and in-home laundry.
This private community is centrally located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Take a stroll to downtown Mountain View and enjoy convenience of shopping and dining on the El Camino Real. Perfect for those looking to minimize commute and enjoy life with easy access to Caltrain, Light Rail Station and quick access to highways

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 181 Centre St Apt 10 have any available units?
181 Centre St Apt 10 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Mountain View, CA.
What amenities does 181 Centre St Apt 10 have?
Some of 181 Centre St Apt 10's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 181 Centre St Apt 10 currently offering any rent specials?
181 Centre St Apt 10 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 181 Centre St Apt 10 pet-friendly?
No, 181 Centre St Apt 10 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mountain View.
Does 181 Centre St Apt 10 offer parking?
Yes, 181 Centre St Apt 10 does offer parking.
Does 181 Centre St Apt 10 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 181 Centre St Apt 10 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 181 Centre St Apt 10 have a pool?
No, 181 Centre St Apt 10 does not have a pool.
Does 181 Centre St Apt 10 have accessible units?
No, 181 Centre St Apt 10 does not have accessible units.
Does 181 Centre St Apt 10 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 181 Centre St Apt 10 has units with dishwashers.
Does 181 Centre St Apt 10 have units with air conditioning?
No, 181 Centre St Apt 10 does not have units with air conditioning.
