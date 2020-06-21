181 Centre St Apt 10

Amenities

This downtown Mountain View town home is move in ready! With nearly 1,500 square feet this two-story home offers 3- bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is beautifully upgraded throughout.

Upon entry step onto luxury vinyl tile flooring throughout the entire first level and enjoy a spacious living area equipped with a wood burning fireplace, built-in cabinetry, and recessed lighting. This open layout is perfect for hosting with a fully remodeled kitchen featuring white cabinetry, quartz countertops, glass tile backsplash, and stainless-steel appliances. Entertain outside in your private low maintenance turf patio and enjoy the endless possibilities of an outdoor oasis complimented with a palm tree.

Upstairs bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings and skylight windows drawing in plenty of natural sunlight. Bathrooms upgraded with granite, framed vanity mirrors and tile flooring. Additional home features include central heating and in-home laundry.

This private community is centrally located in the heart of Silicon Valley. Take a stroll to downtown Mountain View and enjoy convenience of shopping and dining on the El Camino Real. Perfect for those looking to minimize commute and enjoy life with easy access to Caltrain, Light Rail Station and quick access to highways