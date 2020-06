Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This wonderful family home is ready for its forever tenant. It has been compltely rehabbed from crisp and clean paint to fresh new flooring. Its spacious floor plan and open rooms are great for those who like the wiggle room! The living room is absolutely huge, great for entertaining or family gatherings! The kitchen rests on tile and is massive. It includes a long granite counter-top bar with up-to-date appliances. The bedrooms are spacious and there are 2.5 full bathrooms. The backyard is completely fenced with a cemented patio and lovely grassy areas and a 2 car garage.