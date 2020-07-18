All apartments in Monterey
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

699 Larkin

699 Larkin Street · (831) 375-0984
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

699 Larkin Street, Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 699 Larkin · Avail. Aug 17

$2,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
parking
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
699 Larkin Available 08/17/20 Three bedroom two bath house walking distance to MIIS. DLI and downtown Monterey - This is a great two story, three bedroom two bath House in Old town Monterey near Monterey High School. Upstairs two bedrooms, one bath and downstairs One Bedroom, family room and bathroom. downstairs has a separate entrance, carpet through out, upstairs offers large living room, formal dining room, mudroom. Washer dryer hook-ups, off street parking, walking distance to MIIS, DLI and downtown Monterey. Owner pays sewage. Small dog negotiable. This house shares fence with Monterey High School.

Monterey Peninsula is home to Cannery Row, Fisherman's Wharf and the Monterey Bay Aquarium. Popular destinations also include Big Sur, Pebble Beach and the City of Carmel.

Call 831-375-0984
Cardinalli Realty and Property Management Co. Inc.
www.cardinallirealty.com
Lic # 01878046

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2635393)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 699 Larkin have any available units?
699 Larkin has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 699 Larkin have?
Some of 699 Larkin's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 699 Larkin currently offering any rent specials?
699 Larkin is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 699 Larkin pet-friendly?
Yes, 699 Larkin is pet friendly.
Does 699 Larkin offer parking?
Yes, 699 Larkin offers parking.
Does 699 Larkin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 699 Larkin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 699 Larkin have a pool?
No, 699 Larkin does not have a pool.
Does 699 Larkin have accessible units?
No, 699 Larkin does not have accessible units.
Does 699 Larkin have units with dishwashers?
No, 699 Larkin does not have units with dishwashers.
