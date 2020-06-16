All apartments in Monterey
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:00 PM

451 Dela Vina Avenue

451 Dela Vina Avenue · (888) 659-9596 ext. 1899279
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

451 Dela Vina Avenue, Monterey, CA 93940
Villa Del Monte

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit APT 102 · Avail. now

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
Available now is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, restaurants, parks, NPS, DLI, and MIIS.

This Home Features:

***Remodeled Kitchen
***Stainless Steel Appliances
***Updated Bathrooms
***Washer/Dryer Hookups in Unit
***Covered Carport Parking

Pets considered on a case by case basis!

Tenant Pays: PG&E
Owner Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer, HOA

Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 6/11/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Dela Vina Avenue have any available units?
451 Dela Vina Avenue has a unit available for $2,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 451 Dela Vina Avenue have?
Some of 451 Dela Vina Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 451 Dela Vina Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
451 Dela Vina Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Dela Vina Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 451 Dela Vina Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 451 Dela Vina Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 451 Dela Vina Avenue does offer parking.
Does 451 Dela Vina Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 451 Dela Vina Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Dela Vina Avenue have a pool?
No, 451 Dela Vina Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 451 Dela Vina Avenue have accessible units?
No, 451 Dela Vina Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Dela Vina Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Dela Vina Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
