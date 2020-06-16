451 Dela Vina Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

Available now is a beautiful 2 bedroom 1.5 bath in Monterey. This home is located near shopping, dining, restaurants, parks, NPS, DLI, and MIIS.



This Home Features:



***Remodeled Kitchen

***Stainless Steel Appliances

***Updated Bathrooms

***Washer/Dryer Hookups in Unit

***Covered Carport Parking



Pets considered on a case by case basis!



Tenant Pays: PG&E

Owner Pays: Water, Trash, Sewer, HOA



Applications available online at ccrentalpro.com



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,295, Application Fee: $25, Security Deposit: $2,295, Available 6/11/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.