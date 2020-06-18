32 Ralston Drive

Amenities

hardwood floors fireplace some paid utils range refrigerator

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors range refrigerator Property Amenities

Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This lovely home is located in a great Monterey neighborhood, close to Monterey Pines Golf Course, shopping and restaurants, NPS, DLI, MIIS and bike trail, shopping and Restaurants.



Appliances Included: Stove and Refrigerator included.



Utilities Included: Sewer Utility included in the rent.



Security deposit is dependent on the applicants rental criteria. Lease term requirement is 1 Year, application fee is $35 per applicant 18 yrs and older.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5763166)