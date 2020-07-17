All apartments in Monterey
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

150 San Bernabe Drive

150 San Bernabe Drive · (831) 624-3901
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

150 San Bernabe Drive, Monterey, CA 93940
Monterey Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 150 San Bernabe Drive · Avail. now

$3,750

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1441 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Newly Updated Monterey Mid-Century Home - (FRANR I/O) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this wonderful home in the desirable Peter’s Gate area of Monterey. Pristine condition. This three bedroom, two bath home is close to schools, downtown, NPS, MIIS, DLI, public library and Monterey Bay. Spacious living room and dining area. Updated kitchen with granite counters that also includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove. The bathrooms are updated. Laundry room with washer and dryer (left as a courtesy to tenant) and extra storage space. Lots of closet space. Fireplace with gas log insert. New double-paned windows throughout in addition to a newer gas furnace and gas water heater. Professionally designed and newly installed water-efficient landscaped grounds with automatic watering system. A detached two car garage plus additional off street parking in driveway. Many more improvements made to the house. Tenant pays for all utilities except sewer. Viewing by appointment only. No smoking. No pets. Contact San Carlos Agency, Inc. at (831) 624-3901 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.sancarlosagency.com or www.carmelrentalproperties.com.

(RLNE5873275)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 150 San Bernabe Drive have any available units?
150 San Bernabe Drive has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 150 San Bernabe Drive have?
Some of 150 San Bernabe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 150 San Bernabe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
150 San Bernabe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 150 San Bernabe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 150 San Bernabe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey.
Does 150 San Bernabe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 150 San Bernabe Drive offers parking.
Does 150 San Bernabe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 150 San Bernabe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 150 San Bernabe Drive have a pool?
No, 150 San Bernabe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 150 San Bernabe Drive have accessible units?
No, 150 San Bernabe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 150 San Bernabe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 150 San Bernabe Drive has units with dishwashers.
