150 San Bernabe Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Newly Updated Monterey Mid-Century Home - (FRANR I/O) San Carlos Agency, Inc. offers this wonderful home in the desirable Peter’s Gate area of Monterey. Pristine condition. This three bedroom, two bath home is close to schools, downtown, NPS, MIIS, DLI, public library and Monterey Bay. Spacious living room and dining area. Updated kitchen with granite counters that also includes a refrigerator, dishwasher, and gas stove. The bathrooms are updated. Laundry room with washer and dryer (left as a courtesy to tenant) and extra storage space. Lots of closet space. Fireplace with gas log insert. New double-paned windows throughout in addition to a newer gas furnace and gas water heater. Professionally designed and newly installed water-efficient landscaped grounds with automatic watering system. A detached two car garage plus additional off street parking in driveway. Many more improvements made to the house. Tenant pays for all utilities except sewer. Viewing by appointment only. No smoking. No pets. Contact San Carlos Agency, Inc. at (831) 624-3901 or rentals@sancarlosagency.com to schedule a showing. Visit www.sancarlosagency.com or www.carmelrentalproperties.com.



(RLNE5873275)