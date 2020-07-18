Amenities
1070 Roosevelt Street Available 07/22/20 Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This is a lovely home, located in a beautiful sunny neighborhood in Downtown Monterey. Walking distance to MIIS and Bike Trail, close to DLI, NPS, shopping, and restaurants.
Appliances Included: Stove and Refrigerator included.
Utilities Included: Sewer utility included in the rent.
Security deposit is dependent on the applicants rental criteria. Lease term requirement is 1 Year, application fee is $35 per applicant 18 yrs and older.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5906455)