Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1070 Roosevelt Street

1070 Roosevelt Street · (831) 372-1338
Location

1070 Roosevelt Street, Monterey, CA 93940
Old Town

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1070 Roosevelt Street · Avail. Jul 22

$2,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
garage
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1070 Roosevelt Street Available 07/22/20 Great Home Located In Quiet Monterey Neighborhood - This is a lovely home, located in a beautiful sunny neighborhood in Downtown Monterey. Walking distance to MIIS and Bike Trail, close to DLI, NPS, shopping, and restaurants.

Appliances Included: Stove and Refrigerator included.

Utilities Included: Sewer utility included in the rent.

Security deposit is dependent on the applicants rental criteria. Lease term requirement is 1 Year, application fee is $35 per applicant 18 yrs and older.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5906455)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1070 Roosevelt Street have any available units?
1070 Roosevelt Street has a unit available for $2,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Monterey, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Monterey Rent Report.
What amenities does 1070 Roosevelt Street have?
Some of 1070 Roosevelt Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1070 Roosevelt Street currently offering any rent specials?
1070 Roosevelt Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1070 Roosevelt Street pet-friendly?
No, 1070 Roosevelt Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey.
Does 1070 Roosevelt Street offer parking?
Yes, 1070 Roosevelt Street offers parking.
Does 1070 Roosevelt Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1070 Roosevelt Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1070 Roosevelt Street have a pool?
No, 1070 Roosevelt Street does not have a pool.
Does 1070 Roosevelt Street have accessible units?
No, 1070 Roosevelt Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1070 Roosevelt Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1070 Roosevelt Street has units with dishwashers.
