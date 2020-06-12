/
/
del monte forest
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM
75 Apartments for rent in Del Monte Forest, CA📍
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3786 Adobe by the Sea
1021 Broncho Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,344
1200 sqft
3786 Adobe by the Sea - 2 bedrooms - 1.5 baths - Sleeps 4 - Pet Friendly! **Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent** **Rent ranges from $5344 to $9550 per month depending on length of stay and time of year.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3397 Pacific Whispers
3075 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,451
2500 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** ***Rents monthly for $7451 to $15,857 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3781 Spanish Bay Coastal Retreat
2917 Seventeen Mile Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$7,500
2800 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** A newly renovated Mediterranean-style home with views of the ocean and a nearby golf club fairway offers guests the chance to experience the best of Pebble
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3711 Sanctuary In The Oaks
1150 Chaparral Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$6,000
2570 sqft
***The rental amount ranges from $6000 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This 4 bedroom, 3 bath light-filled ranch-style home features two master bedroom suites as well as space for guests to stretch out and relax.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3754 Pebble Beach Escape
3025 Stevenson Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,359
2700 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6359 to $12,668 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** The pet-friendly residence has open living spaces
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3737 Spanish Bay Sanctuary
67 Spanish Bay Circle, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,581
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $9581 to $19,035 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** ****This home is subject to HOA restrictions in
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1043 Ortega Rd.
1043 Ortega Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,895
1836 sqft
1043 Ortega Rd. Available 07/01/20 3 Bedroom Pebble Beach Home - Great 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Pebble Beach. Comes with half moon driveway, 2 car garage and washer and dryer.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3771 Serenity in the Woods
4168 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
2068 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $5500 to $12,000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** Floating among stately pines in Pebble Beach, this
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3476 Hermitage by the Sea
3113 Hermitage Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$7,452
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** ***Rents monthly for $7452 to $15,859 based on number of guests, season, special events and holidays (ask about our seasonal and last minute specials).
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3617 Tree Top Vista
4178 Sunset Lane, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,400
3200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** Welcome to Tree Top Vista! Home sleeps up to 6 adults and 2 children age 12 or under. Available Long Term - 6 months or more.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
4058 El Bosque Drive
4058 El Bosque Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1550 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 Bedroom Duplex in Pebble Beach.
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2889 Sloat Road
2889 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,700
1540 sqft
Furnished Del Monte Forest home available for rentals of 30 days or more. Apply online at https://coastestate.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/ Here's the perfect single level Pebble Beach home for uncomplicated living.
1 of 36
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1071 Mission Street
1071 Mission Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Pebble Beach Mid-Century Home with Private Gardens for Rent - If you love architecture, mid-century design and lush private gardens with high ceilings and a ton of light you have found your home! This wonderful property offers a lush-private
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
958 Coral Drive
958 Coral Drive, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$13,000
3224 sqft
Coral Treasure is a custom four (4) bedroom ranch style house on the golf course and a 5 minute walk to the Beach!! This home is located on the 17th hole of The Dunes Private Golf Course.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2981 Sloat Road
2981 Sloat Road, Del Monte Forest, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2280 sqft
Welcome to the McNaughton Mid-Century at Pebble Beach! Built to be the residence of Major General K P McNaughton, the home is conveniently located minutes from Poppy Hills Golf Course, The Links at Spanish Bay, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and the
Results within 1 mile of Del Monte Forest
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Monterey Vista
1 Unit Available
214 Mar Vista Drive
214 Mar Vista Drive, Monterey, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
2340 sqft
214 Mar Vista Drive Available 07/01/20 Sunny - Fully Furnished Three Bedroom and Two 1/2 bathrooms. ONLY AVAILABLE JULY 1st through Sepember 15th.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Point
1 Unit Available
3722 Gate House by-the-Sea
2381 San Antonio Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
**Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent** ***The rental amount ranges from $5500 to $8000 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** A rose-covered arch over a gate is the entry for this
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Woods
1 Unit Available
3693 Lilli's House
2915 Alta Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,873
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** ***The rental amount ranges from $5873 to $8502 per month or $4143 to $6511 per week, depending on length of stay and time of year*** Located in a quiet
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel - by - the - Sea
1 Unit Available
3770 Stone's Throw
2505 2nd Avenue, Monterey County, CA
3 Bedrooms
$6,925
2009 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $6925 to $14,807 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** A storybook English cottage, surrounded by serene
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel - by - the - Sea
1 Unit Available
3511 La Casa Fina
5014 Monterey Street, Carmel-by-the-Sea, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1242 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent*** **$4500 per month is for rentals of 6 months or more.** Walking distance to downtown Carmel in a sunny, quiet neighborhood.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Hatton Fields
1 Unit Available
3768 Belle Folie
25045 Monterey Street, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
1200 sqft
***Please Do Not Disturb Tenants or Go Onto The Property Without the Listing Agent!*** ***The rental amount ranges from $4500 to $7500 per month depending on length of stay and time of year*** This home rents for a minimum of 30 nights.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
3509 Seabreeze
904 Laurie Circle, Pacific Grove, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,294
1400 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Welcome to Seabreeze! Home sleeps up to 6 guests including children.
1 of 28
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Carmel Woods
1 Unit Available
3596 Forest Hideaway
24500 South San Luis Avenue, Monterey County, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,296
1300 sqft
Welcome to Forest Hideaway! Sleeps up to 4 adults & 1 child age 12 or under. **Rate depends on length of stay and time of year.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
236 Forest Park Ct
236 Forest Park Court, Pacific Grove, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
826 sqft
Pacific Grove Cottage - Small, very clean home in Pacific Grove. 2 beds, 1 bath. Stackable washer/dryer. Gas stove, dishwasher, garbage disposal, off street parking, fenced front and back yard.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Del Monte Forest rentals listed on Apartment List is $6,320.
Some of the colleges located in the Del Monte Forest area include De Anza College, Hartnell College, Mission College, Monterey Peninsula College, and Santa Clara University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Del Monte Forest from include San Jose, Sunnyvale, Santa Clara, Salinas, and Cupertino.