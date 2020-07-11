Apartment List
/
CA
/
monterey park
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:41 AM

76 Apartments for rent in Monterey Park, CA with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Monterey Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
66 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Aliso Apartments
950 East 3rd Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,150
627 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,781
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,330
1143 sqft
Welcome to a reinterpretation of the microcosm, articulated as only the Arts District could.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
71 Units Available
Historic Cultural
LA Plaza Village
555 North Spring Street, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,775
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
966 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
22 Units Available
Alhambra
88 at Alhambra Place
88 S Garfield Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$2,110
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,149
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,841
1109 sqft
Eight miles from downtown Los Angeles, near Alhambra City High School. Includes in-unit laundry and patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with a parking garage and 24-hour maintenance. Close to parks and the Alhambra Community Garden.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
12 Units Available
Historic Cultural
Blossom Plaza
900 N Broadway, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,947
422 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,711
1006 sqft
Luxury apartments in Chinatown offer a variety of floor plans. Located close to Metrolink Gold Line station, LA State Historic Park, and interstates and freeways. Community has dining space, media area and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:20am
$
100 Units Available
Historic Cultural
AMP Lofts
695 S. Santa Fe Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,045
598 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,425
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,415
1339 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at AMP Lofts in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
8 Units Available
East San Gabriel
Villa Tramonti
9100 Duarte Rd, San Gabriel, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,952
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1168 sqft
Welcome home to Villa Tramonti Apartment Homes! This Spanish-style community offers newly renovated studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments in San Gabriel, CA featuring hardwood-inspired flooring, designer two-tone paint, granite countertops,
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
3 Units Available
Alhambra
South Olive
241 S Olive Ave, Alhambra, CA
Studio
$1,510
367 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to local schools and Metro bus line stops. Pet-friendly apartments come with one carport each as well as air conditioning, wood-like floors, granite countertops and private patio/balcony. Community amenities include pool and 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
20 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Villas of Pasadena Apartment Homes
300 E Bellevue Dr, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,921
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,392
937 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,030
1086 sqft
Community features include a salt water pool and high-class fitness center. Units have a private patio or balcony, breakfast bar, cable and satellite hook-ups and spacious closets. Granite counters and GE appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Monterey Park
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:47am
$
10 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Glo
1050 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,620
1001 sqft
Pet-friendly community located in Los Angeles' Mid City West area. Units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets, and extra storage. Convenient for commuters with proximity to I-10 and I-110. Blocks away from MacArthur Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
62 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
8th and Hope
801 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,676
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,475
1388 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$5,808
1694 sqft
Pet-friendly homes with stainless steel appliances in kitchens, keyless entry and walk-in closets. Common amenities include private cabanas, a swimming pool and a rooftop lounge. Eight minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 51

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
194 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Aven
1120 S Grand Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,725
460 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,386
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,344
1193 sqft
Introducing downtown's first Thoughtful Living™ high-rise to South Park. Located at 12th and Grand, we offer well-appointed apartments, uncompromised views, and expansive amenity offerings.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
WaterMarke Tower
705 W 9th St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,090
1024 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,690
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,780
2162 sqft
Convenient location close to Staples Center and L.A. Live. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, stainless steel, walk-in closets and granite counters. Community includes BBQ grill, pool, wine room and elevator.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Onyx Apartments
424 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,625
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,990
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1066 sqft
Modern homes with keyless entry, designer lighting, and state-of-the-art kitchens. Residents have access to a poolside lounge, BBQ area, and rooftop deck. Gated community is six minutes from downtown Los Angeles.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
46 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Topaz Apartments
550 S Main St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,700
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,955
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1125 sqft
Conveniently located close to FIDM, Wild Living Foods, and Performing Arts Center of Los Angeles County. Community has vehicle-charging stations, common Wi-Fi, and pool. Residents enjoy units with balcony, kitchen backsplash, and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
30 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
The Met
950 S Flower St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,805
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,130
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
1012 sqft
Nor far from the Grammy Museum and Staples Center, these downtown LA apartments bring recently refurbished style in the guise of stainless steel surfaces, refrigerator and full kitchen cooking range. Includes underground parking and gym.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
19 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
717 Olympic
717 W Olympic Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,485
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,050
1886 sqft
Blocks away from the financial district, this community puts residents in the heart of South Park. Concierge and gym in building. Apartments boast high ceilings, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Shopping and dining options abound.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
49 Units Available
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Alexan Bahay
330 North Westlake Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,780
467 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,245
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1088 sqft
Self Guided Onsite Tours Available!* Contact for DetailsAlexan Bahay is a haven from the urban bustle and a rare, memorable backdrop to your lifestyle. Luxury apartments in downtown L.A.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
36 Units Available
Downtown Pasadena
Theo
289 North El Molino Avenue, Pasadena, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,620
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,245
1175 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Greater Griffith Park
Vue Los Feliz
1800 North New Hampshire Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,197
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,174
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
950 sqft
ONE MONTH FREE ON SELECT UNITS! PLEASE CALL FOR DETAILS!
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
39 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Atelier
801 S Olive St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,480
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,815
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,270
1228 sqft
Downtown Los Angeles community offering convenient access to future L.A. Streetcar, freeways and Metrolink hub. Community amenities include resort-style pool, cabanas and spa. Units offer floor-to-ceiling glass, stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
9 Units Available
Downtown Los Angeles
Santa Fe Lofts
121 E 6th St, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$2,795
1189 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,795
799 sqft
In the heart of the downtown area in two historic buildings. Urban living with a rooftop sundeck, fitness center and storage lockers. Pet-friendly. Beautiful architecture in each home.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 11 at 12:40am
$
14 Units Available
Westlake
The Flat
750 Garland Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,475
486 sqft
Close to Harbor Freeway, hospital and Metro bus lines. Pet-friendly studio apartments include air conditioning. Laundry facilities on every floor. Residence includes a garage, key fob access, concierge, clubhouse, game room with pool table and gym.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
11 Units Available
MacArthur Park
Wilshire Royale
2619 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,610
480 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,660
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Just 10 minutes to I-101, I-110, and area shops. Each home features crown molding, designer finishes, and lots of closet space. This newly restored community sits in a 1920s-style building.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
2 Units Available
Greater Echo Park Elysian
Delta
1616 Delta Street, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,885
600 sqft
Near Echo Park Lake and Sunset Boulevard. Amenities include on-site laundry, alarm system and ample parking. Pet-friendly. Each apartment features hardwood floors, granite countertops, and a patio or balcony.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Monterey Park, CA

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Monterey Park apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Monterey Park apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Monterey Park 2 BedroomsMonterey Park 3 BedroomsMonterey Park Apartments with BalconyMonterey Park Apartments with Garage
Monterey Park Apartments with GymMonterey Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonterey Park Apartments with ParkingMonterey Park Apartments with Pool
Monterey Park Apartments with Washer-DryerMonterey Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsMonterey Park Furnished ApartmentsMonterey Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

East Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine