All apartments in Monterey Park
Find more places like 764 S Garfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
764 S Garfield Ave
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:20 AM

764 S Garfield Ave

764 S Garfield Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monterey Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

764 S Garfield Ave, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e1c25aa041 ---- This is a great condo at a steal of a price. The property has many great amenities. The amenities include an updated kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets and stainless appliances. The condo has a large master bedroom suite with a large walk in closet. The property has vaulted ceilings, laminate floors, large amounts space, washer & dryer, 2 car garage, balcony, central a/c and much much more. The condo is located in great complex which has a beautiful swimming pool. Please set up a time with Real Property Management to view the property. Move in costs: Rent $2500 - due upon move in Deposit $2500 - due upon lease signing Resident Service Fee $175 - due upon lease signing Application Fee $40

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 764 S Garfield Ave have any available units?
764 S Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 764 S Garfield Ave have?
Some of 764 S Garfield Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 764 S Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
764 S Garfield Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 764 S Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 764 S Garfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 764 S Garfield Ave offer parking?
Yes, 764 S Garfield Ave offers parking.
Does 764 S Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 764 S Garfield Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 764 S Garfield Ave have a pool?
Yes, 764 S Garfield Ave has a pool.
Does 764 S Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 764 S Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 764 S Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 764 S Garfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 764 S Garfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 764 S Garfield Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr
Monterey Park, CA 91754

Similar Pages

Monterey Park Apartments with BalconyMonterey Park Apartments with Gym
Monterey Park Apartments with ParkingMonterey Park Apartments with Pool
Monterey Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

East Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine