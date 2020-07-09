764 S Garfield Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e1c25aa041 ---- This is a great condo at a steal of a price. The property has many great amenities. The amenities include an updated kitchen with granite counters, maple cabinets and stainless appliances. The condo has a large master bedroom suite with a large walk in closet. The property has vaulted ceilings, laminate floors, large amounts space, washer & dryer, 2 car garage, balcony, central a/c and much much more. The condo is located in great complex which has a beautiful swimming pool. Please set up a time with Real Property Management to view the property. Move in costs: Rent $2500 - due upon move in Deposit $2500 - due upon lease signing Resident Service Fee $175 - due upon lease signing Application Fee $40