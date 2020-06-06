All apartments in Monterey Park
Monterey Park, CA
727 Divina Vista Street
727 Divina Vista Street

727 Divina Vista Street · No Longer Available
Location

727 Divina Vista Street, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Location, Location, Location! FULLY remodeled, two bedrooms, one bath SINGLE STORY HOME with resort-style bathroom and in-door laundry. Nice, expansive views seen from the peaceful and private outdoor deck/patio. Bright and open floor plan with large kitchen. Equipped with the latest & newest amenities, smart home with alarm and security cameras, brand new washer/dryer, and all state-of-the-art appliances. Peaceful and quiet neighborhood with some of California's best schools (Monterey Park's Brightwood and Mark Keppel). Just minutes away from Monterey Park's famous beautiful parks (Sequoia, Barnes, and many more).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 727 Divina Vista Street have any available units?
727 Divina Vista Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
Is 727 Divina Vista Street currently offering any rent specials?
727 Divina Vista Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 727 Divina Vista Street pet-friendly?
No, 727 Divina Vista Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 727 Divina Vista Street offer parking?
No, 727 Divina Vista Street does not offer parking.
Does 727 Divina Vista Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 727 Divina Vista Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 727 Divina Vista Street have a pool?
No, 727 Divina Vista Street does not have a pool.
Does 727 Divina Vista Street have accessible units?
No, 727 Divina Vista Street does not have accessible units.
Does 727 Divina Vista Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 727 Divina Vista Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 727 Divina Vista Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 727 Divina Vista Street does not have units with air conditioning.
