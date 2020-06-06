727 Divina Vista Street

Amenities

Location, Location, Location! FULLY remodeled, two bedrooms, one bath SINGLE STORY HOME with resort-style bathroom and in-door laundry. Nice, expansive views seen from the peaceful and private outdoor deck/patio. Bright and open floor plan with large kitchen. Equipped with the latest & newest amenities, smart home with alarm and security cameras, brand new washer/dryer, and all state-of-the-art appliances. Peaceful and quiet neighborhood with some of California's best schools (Monterey Park's Brightwood and Mark Keppel). Just minutes away from Monterey Park's famous beautiful parks (Sequoia, Barnes, and many more).