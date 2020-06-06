650 S Garfield Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry pool

Welcome to Garfield Apartments! We take great pride in offering you a spacious, newly upgraded home-like apartment conveniently located near the 10, 60 and 710 FWY. Just minutes away from recreational areas, marketplaces, malls, and great schools including Monterey Vista Elementary, Monterey Highlands Elementary, Repetto Elementary, CSULA, PCC and ELAC. Building Features: Gated Community Pool and Laundry Facility Outdoor Patio/ Balcony Granite Countertops/ Vinyl Plank Flooring Frigidaire Stainless Steel Appliances Pet Policy: Species Allowed: Dogs and Cats Number of Pets Allowed: 2 $250 deposit for dogs and $250 for cats. Breed and weight restrictions: 25 pounds, aggressive breeds restricted Office Hours: Tuesday Saturday: 9am-5pm Email: garfield@coastlinerea.info Office: 626-280-4334 Text: 626-235-3248 Email, call or text us to schedule a tour today! We look forward to making our community your next place to call home..

.



Amenities: Gated Building, Laundry room, Pool.

Utilities: Water, Trash.

Licensed by the California Department of Real Estate #01856672

https://coastlinerea.com/apartment-rent-details.aspx?id=3809



IT490616 - IT49CO3809