Monterey Park, CA
523 W Riggin Street W
Last updated June 28 2019 at 10:29 AM

523 W Riggin Street W

523 W Riggin St · No Longer Available
Location

523 W Riggin St, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Desirable Monterey Park Neighborhood, 3 bedroom 2 bath house behind a triplex with a private entrance above the garages. Sweeping mountain views. Renovated inside and out, remodeled kitchen with quarts counter tops, remodeled bathrooms, large living room, master bedroom and bath with walk in shower, central air conditioning and heating, inside laundry hookups, two car garage. A few blocks away from Ralphs Supermarket and Atlantic Square shopping center. Just 7 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles with easy access to freeways, bus lines, and metro. Monterey Park was named the third best American City to live in by Money Magazine in 2017, and has been thriving ever since.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

