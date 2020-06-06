523 W Riggin Street W

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Desirable Monterey Park Neighborhood, 3 bedroom 2 bath house behind a triplex with a private entrance above the garages. Sweeping mountain views. Renovated inside and out, remodeled kitchen with quarts counter tops, remodeled bathrooms, large living room, master bedroom and bath with walk in shower, central air conditioning and heating, inside laundry hookups, two car garage. A few blocks away from Ralphs Supermarket and Atlantic Square shopping center. Just 7 miles east of Downtown Los Angeles with easy access to freeways, bus lines, and metro. Monterey Park was named the third best American City to live in by Money Magazine in 2017, and has been thriving ever since.