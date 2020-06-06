All apartments in Monterey Park
Last updated April 24 2020 at 12:54 PM

2304 Fulton Avenue

2304 Fulton Avenue · (310) 430-8771
Location

2304 Fulton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
pool
garage
Great for family. Conveniently located to all major cities. See map. Tons of storage space. Pool, backyard with firepit and garden bed to grow your own veggies. Den with gas fireplace. Lawn with drought tolerant plants. Central air. Walk in closet. Detached garage and gated driveway for extra parking. Plenty of street parking in quiet neighborhood but very close to freeways. 15 min to downtown. Kitchen appliances and washer dryer can be included. 1 small dog ok with pet fee. NO cats. Absolutely no smoking in or on site. 1st and last month's rent required with $2000.00 deposit. 1 year lease minimum. Tenant responsible for utilities, water, trash, pool maintenance, and gardening.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Fulton Avenue have any available units?
2304 Fulton Avenue has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2304 Fulton Avenue have?
Some of 2304 Fulton Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Fulton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Fulton Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Fulton Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2304 Fulton Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2304 Fulton Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2304 Fulton Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2304 Fulton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2304 Fulton Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Fulton Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2304 Fulton Avenue has a pool.
Does 2304 Fulton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2304 Fulton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Fulton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Fulton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 2304 Fulton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2304 Fulton Avenue has units with air conditioning.
