2304 Fulton Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly fire pit parking pool garage

Great for family. Conveniently located to all major cities. See map. Tons of storage space. Pool, backyard with firepit and garden bed to grow your own veggies. Den with gas fireplace. Lawn with drought tolerant plants. Central air. Walk in closet. Detached garage and gated driveway for extra parking. Plenty of street parking in quiet neighborhood but very close to freeways. 15 min to downtown. Kitchen appliances and washer dryer can be included. 1 small dog ok with pet fee. NO cats. Absolutely no smoking in or on site. 1st and last month's rent required with $2000.00 deposit. 1 year lease minimum. Tenant responsible for utilities, water, trash, pool maintenance, and gardening.