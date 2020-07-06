1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom House with Garage and Appliances Included - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text MCPHERRIN to (763) 225-1739



Rested on a 7,122 sq. ft. lot in a residential neighborhood in Monterey Park featuring a large front and back yard, this 1,935 sq. ft house includes 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, and a 2 Car Garage with ample space on the driveway for additional vehicles. Upon entry, a spacious living room with fireplace and dining area awaits, perfect for friends and family gatherings. The kitchen features marble countertops and appliances, and the master bedroom includes a spacious closet with a master bathroom.



Located within a quiet, residential neighborhood in Monterey, this house is in close proximity many neighboring restaurants, supermarkets, parks, shopping centers are all within quick driving distance with quick and easy access to the 60 Freeway. With many bedrooms and bathrooms included providing ample space for roommates and/or guests, this house is perfect for working professionals, students, or families.



-Utilities Included: Water and Sewer, Trash, Gardening (Tenant responsible for Gas and Electricity)



-Security Deposit: 1 month to 2 months Rent subject to credit and application. A credit score of 650 and above with combined total monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent is preferred.



-Minimum Lease Term: One Year



-Appliances Included: Central A/C, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Gas Oven with Stove and Range, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer



(RLNE5317224)