All apartments in Monterey Park
Find more places like 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave.
Last updated November 21 2019 at 12:04 PM

1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave.

1816 South Mcpherrin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monterey Park
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1816 South Mcpherrin Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Four Bedroom, Three Bathroom House with Garage and Appliances Included - To Apply or Schedule a Showing: Please visit tserealty.appfolio.com/listings or text MCPHERRIN to (763) 225-1739

Rested on a 7,122 sq. ft. lot in a residential neighborhood in Monterey Park featuring a large front and back yard, this 1,935 sq. ft house includes 4 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms, and a 2 Car Garage with ample space on the driveway for additional vehicles. Upon entry, a spacious living room with fireplace and dining area awaits, perfect for friends and family gatherings. The kitchen features marble countertops and appliances, and the master bedroom includes a spacious closet with a master bathroom.

Located within a quiet, residential neighborhood in Monterey, this house is in close proximity many neighboring restaurants, supermarkets, parks, shopping centers are all within quick driving distance with quick and easy access to the 60 Freeway. With many bedrooms and bathrooms included providing ample space for roommates and/or guests, this house is perfect for working professionals, students, or families.

-Utilities Included: Water and Sewer, Trash, Gardening (Tenant responsible for Gas and Electricity)

-Security Deposit: 1 month to 2 months Rent subject to credit and application. A credit score of 650 and above with combined total monthly gross income of 3 times the monthly rent is preferred.

-Minimum Lease Term: One Year

-Appliances Included: Central A/C, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal, Gas Oven with Stove and Range, Refrigerator, Washer and Dryer

(RLNE5317224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. have any available units?
1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
What amenities does 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. have?
Some of 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. offers parking.
Does 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. have a pool?
No, 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. has units with dishwashers.
Does 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1816 S. Mcpherrin Ave. has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr
Monterey Park, CA 91754

Similar Pages

Monterey Park Apartments with BalconyMonterey Park Apartments with Gym
Monterey Park Apartments with ParkingMonterey Park Apartments with Pool
Monterey Park Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Ontario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CA
Azusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

East Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine