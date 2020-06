Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher recently renovated carpet

TWO STORY ATTACHED SINGLE FAMILY HOME IN GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD. THIS HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND TWO AND A HALF BATHROOMS. VERY SPACIOUS FLOOR PLAN. NEW CARPET. FRESHLY PAINTED INSIDE & OUT. UPGRADED KITCHEN AND BATHS. WASHER/DRYER HOOKUPS AVAILABLE. WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO CALIFORNIA DISTINGUISHED SCHOOL, MONTEREY HIGHLANDS ELEMENTARY. CONVENIENT LOCATION WITH EASY ACCESS TO FREEWAYS AND SHOPPING. READY TO MOVE IN.