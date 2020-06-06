All apartments in Monterey Park
1550 Lunar Drive

1550 Lunar Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1550 Lunar Drive, Monterey Park, CA 91754
Monterey Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a great 4 bedroom 2 bath home in the Brightwood area of Monterey Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 Lunar Drive have any available units?
1550 Lunar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
Is 1550 Lunar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1550 Lunar Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 Lunar Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1550 Lunar Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1550 Lunar Drive offer parking?
No, 1550 Lunar Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1550 Lunar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 Lunar Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 Lunar Drive have a pool?
No, 1550 Lunar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1550 Lunar Drive have accessible units?
No, 1550 Lunar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 Lunar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 Lunar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 Lunar Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 Lunar Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
