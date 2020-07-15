All apartments in Monterey Park
Find more places like 1234 Kempton Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Monterey Park, CA
/
1234 Kempton Avenue
Last updated March 17 2019 at 10:02 PM

1234 Kempton Avenue

1234 Kempton Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Monterey Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1234 Kempton Avenue, Monterey Park, CA 91755
Monterey Park

Amenities

dishwasher
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Please call Listing Agent Stephen st (626)664-4833 for details and showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1234 Kempton Avenue have any available units?
1234 Kempton Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Monterey Park, CA.
Is 1234 Kempton Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1234 Kempton Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1234 Kempton Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1234 Kempton Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Monterey Park.
Does 1234 Kempton Avenue offer parking?
No, 1234 Kempton Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1234 Kempton Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1234 Kempton Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1234 Kempton Avenue have a pool?
No, 1234 Kempton Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1234 Kempton Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1234 Kempton Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1234 Kempton Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1234 Kempton Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1234 Kempton Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1234 Kempton Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Hills Apartment Homes
855 W El Repetto Dr
Monterey Park, CA 91754

Similar Pages

Monterey Park 2 BedroomsMonterey Park Apartments with Balconies
Monterey Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMonterey Park Apartments with Parking
Monterey Park Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CA
Ontario, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA
Calabasas, CASan Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAManhattan Beach, CAClaremont, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CASanta Fe Springs, CACitrus, CADel Aire, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

East Los Angeles CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine